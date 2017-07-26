Storbeck wins Junior Tour Mid Summer Classic

(Above) Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck won the boys 16-18 year-old division at the annual Junior Tour Mid Summer Classic, held July 17-18, in Ankeny, Iowa. From (L-R): Thomas Storbeck, Austin Reynolds, Ben Bermel and head PGA Professional Curt Ingham. -Submitted photo

Thomas Storbeck, a standout golfer at Clear Lake High School, was the winner of the boys 16-18 year-old division at the annual Junior Tour Mid Summer Classic held July 17-18. The two day event was held at both The Tournament Club of Iowa (TCI) in Polk City, Iowa and Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.

Storbeck, a 2017 CLHS graduate, was a two-stroke winner over Auston Reynolds, of Newton, Iowa. Storbeck was consistent, carding a 69 at TCI on Monday and a 69 at Otter Creek on Tuesday for a four-under par 138. Reynolds opened with a 73 and then went four-under at Otter Creek to finish with a 140. The only other player to finish under par was Ben Bermel, of Cedar Falls, who was third with a (72-69) 141.

Highlights from Storbeck’s win included an Eagle on hole number four in his first round. On day two, he was four-under on the back nine, helped by three birdies in a row on holes 15,16 and 17.

The Classic is a Major point event on the junior tour schedule and there were over 100 juniors that participated.