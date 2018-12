Information on ticket distribution for the 2019 IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament Finals is now available online. Sales for the Feb. 16, 2019 event began on Dec. 4 for member high schools and Dec. 11 for the general public.

More details can be found at http://www.iahsaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/IHSAA-Wrestling-Tickets-Release-11.26.18.pdf. Tickets can be purchased online at www.hy-veetix.com or at the Wells Fargo Arena box office.