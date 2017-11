Clear Lake High School Dance Team members Bella Clabaugh and Emily LeFevre -will be competing at the Iowa Dance Team State Solo Competition on Saturday, Nov. 4. The competition is held at Newton High School. There are 74 soloists in Class 4. Bella will be performing a contemporary routine in Gym #2 at 4:02 p.m. Emily will be performing a jazz routine at 4:21 p.m. also in Gym #2. Awards are in Gym #1 at 8:15 p.m. (All times are approximate).