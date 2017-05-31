State Champs

(Above) The Clear Lake boys golf team proudly displays the State banner. Pictured (L-R): Assistant Coach Mike Oimoen, Alex Snelling, Jackson Hamlin, Kyle Calaguas, Tate Storbeck, Thomas Storbeck, Evan Krause, Carter Backhaus and Head Coach Eric Perry.

The motto for the Clear Lake boys golf team this season was “The Revenge Tour.” Saturday the Lions completed their tour. And revenge was sweet.

After seeing a State title disappear quickly after the first day of competition in 2016, the Lions set out to win in 2017. This year, the team trailed by seven strokes after day one, but came out determined on day two and won the Class 2A title by three strokes over Carroll Kuemper, 601-604. Panorama was third with 607, followed by Sheldon with a 208.

“When athletes are hungry, they find a way to get better to win what they feel they lost,” said Coach Eric Perry. “We didn’t change much, but our confidence was there, peaked at the right time, and were mentally tough for the challenge.”

The Lions were led by seniors Thomas Storbeck and Kyle Calaguas, who finished in 10th and 13th place respectively. Storbeck carded a (73-74) 147 and Calaguas finished with a (73-75) 148.

“During the most important tournament of the year, and when the pressure was on, Thomas only had three bogeys and one double during the 74 holes played. Thomas competes with the elite golfers in the state golfing the number one position. He never thought about winning an individual title, only making comments about the team title. All our seniors did this,” said Coach Perry.

“Kyle was the best number two golfer in the state,” the coach continued. “He was neck and neck with Thomas all year. Kyle was only 16 strokes behind Thomas all year. That is less than one stroke per tournament. Kyle finished one stroke behind Thomas. Those were the scores we had to have for a chance at the title.”

The coach noted Calaguas would have been in, or near the lead, if not for a bad break on his 16th hole during the first day.

Jackson Hamlin, a junior, finished in 23rd for the Lions with rounds of 77 for 154.

“Jackson is what I call the ultimate competitor on our team,” said Perry. “His game is not the best, but he knows how to compete and never quit. Good or average golfers need that attitude. This is the concept that cannot be taught, however modeled and valued. Jackson can start a round poor and finish with a good round.”

Sophomore Tate Storbeck posted a (78-79) 157 which put him in a tie for 27th with teammate Evan Krause (83-74) 157, along with a player from Clarinda.

“Tate had an incredible tournament. Just one hole did Tate in, otherwise he was running up front. Tate led our team in pars for the weekend so he was our most consistent player,” said Coach Perry.

Krause, a senior, finished with his best round ever.

“Evan had not medaled all year, but without his 74, we would have not won,” pointed out Coach Perry. “Evan birdied the last two holes, one by chipping in, which I call the ‘chip heard round the state.’” Krause doubled the first hole of the day, then shot even par the last 17 holes. “I’ve never seen a sixth golfer lead his team to the title. Evan’s put in a tremendous amount of work on the greens these past couple weeks to help contribute to his team’s success. That is the brotherhood we talk about on the team.”

The coach noted Hamlin and Krause are also baseball players, whose seasons overlap. “Therefore, these two are extremely busy and dedicated. As a community our ultimate goal is seeing these guys win state titles in both sports. Without those guys, we would have watched another title fall away.”

Alex Snelling had rounds of 81 and 87, placing 47th for the Lions.

“I thought Alex’s ball striking and putting really improved this last couple of weeks with practice. It was his putting that let Alex down, otherwise he was playing good golf,” said Coach Perry. “Without Alex, we would have not did as good as we did during the year. During post season golf, the tie-breaker is fifth and sixth score, Alex would have been there when we needed him. Just a sophomore, Alex has all the tools to become a great golfer.”

Coach Perry thanked Assistant Coach Michael Oimoen, for his help and guidance this season.

“Coach Oimoen is a huge asset to the golf program. Coach is a giant advocate for youth golf in Clear Lake. His drive for the tradition to continue in the town is his biggest concern. Having coached Mike, he was a competitor from the word go, and resembles this when he steps on the course.”

This was the seventh time in school history that Clear Lake has won a State golf title.