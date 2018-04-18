Soccer team picks up 5-4 win in season opener

(Above) The Lions opened the soccer season Thursday night with a home meet against CAL-Dows. Pictured for Clear Lake is Ben Stroup (19) and Landon Lovstad. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys opened the soccer season on Thursday night, April 12, at home against CAL-Dows. The contest was a close one, with the Lions earning the win in the closing minutes, 5-4.

Lions mid-fielder/forward/defender Sam Pedelty wasted no time in bringing the excitement to the field from every position he played. He finished with four goals, something coach Matt Anderson noted had not been done since 2014.

“It was a good first contest for us. The boys showed a tons of resolve and determination to win,” said Anderson.

In the first minute of the match Pedelty received a ball from Landon Lovstad up the middle. Pedelty danced the ball around the CAL-Dows keeper and got the score.

In the forth minute of the contest, Lovstad assisted Pedelty on a throw-in goal which Pedelty chipped over the CAL-Dows keeper, who was standing on the corner of the penalty box.

The visitor got on the score board in the 35th minute of the contest.

The Lions held a 2-1 advantage at half time.

In the 53rd minute of the match, Pedelty gathered up the loose ball at the 25 of the back half, then weaved, wove, dribbled and dodged his way to the other end of the field, finishing his attack with a goal.

CAL-Dows wasted no time in finding answers with goals in the 55th and 63rd minute of the contest to knot the score at 3-3.

In the 67th minute, Clear Lake’s Dylan Schuchard converted a penalty kick for a goal after a CAL-Dows player used his arm to settle the ball inside the penalty box.

In the 70th minute the Lions were called for a penalty inside the box, which CAL-Dows converted for a game equalizing fourth goal.

In the 78th minute of the contest the Lions’ Sam Badger delivered the ball to Aaron Canchola inside the penalty box. Canchola was fouled and the Lions received a direct kick from just outside the penalty box. Pedelty came through once again with a chip shot which found the back of the net and provided the Lions with a 5-4 victory.

Joel Groeneweg was credited with three saves on the evening at his keeper position for the Lions.