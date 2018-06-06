Soccer season ends for CL boys

The Clear Lake boys soccer team used the post-season to avenge a regular season loss, but saw their campaign come to an end Wednesday, May 23, against the favored Sailors of Waterloo Columbus. The Lions ended the season with an overall record of 7-10 and, according to their coaches, can look with pride at what they accomplished and the strong foundation they set for next year.

CL 2, Humboldt 1

The Lion soccer team entered tournament play Monday, May 21, against Humboldt. The Wildcats had beaten the Lions earlier in the regular season, so revenge, as well as advancing in tournament play was the objective.

Clear Lake came out ready to play and dominated the time of possession in the first half. The Lions had several good attempts at the goal, but were unable to score until about mid way through the half. Sam Badger laid up a nice ball down the right sideline that Jacob Peterson took to the goal and netted it with a difficult angle shot in the upper right of the goal.

The Lions took the 1-0 lead into half time.

The second half was much of the same, as the Lions possessed and passed the ball well, again keeping the pressure on the Wildcat goalie and defenders. The Lions had several good attempts on corner kicks, as they had eight corners on the night.

The second Lion goal came on a perfect corner kick by Sam Pedelty over to the back post where Sam Badger ‘ice creamed’ it in, making the score 2-0.

The defense held firm most of the match.

Playing with a more defensive mind set with the lead, the Lions did let up and allowed a goal near the end, but were able to maintain control of the game and came away with a 2-1 victory.

Waterloo Columbus 4, CL 0

Number one seeded Columbus Waterloo was next opponent for the Lions on Wednesday. The Lions were not intimidated playing the favored Sailors and they dominated the first half and kept the Sailors at bay. Time of possession favored the Lions, but they weren’t able to push through a score.

Very late in the first half, with four-minutes remaining, the Sailors did sneak in a goal taking a 1-0 lead at half.

The game was a tale of two halves, as the Sailors came out of the break and dominated the play. With about 10-minutes gone in the second half, the second Sailor goal was scored. With the season on the line, the Lions tried to get more offensive, leaving the defense light and the Sailors took advantage with two late goals to finish the game with a score of 4-0.