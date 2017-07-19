Snelling wins Iowa PGA Junior Championship

(Above) Emily Snelling (second from left) will advance to the National 42nd PGA Junior Championship. -Submitted photo

Three time State Golf Champion Emily Snelling, from Clear Lake, was the winner of the girls 16-18 year-old division at the 42nd Iowa PGA Junior Championship played at Ames Golf and Country Club July 11-12. As winner, she advances to the National 42nd PGA Junior Championship, which will be held at The Country Club of St. Albans in St. Albans, Mo., from July 18-21.

There were almost 300 participants in the seven local qualifiers competing for a chance to play in the Section Championship event at Ames.

Snelling won her division by two strokes. Runner-up was Tenley Moretti, of Ankeny. Snelling finished with a 69 in the first round and held on for the win with a 78 in round two for a 147. Moretti was steady with rounds of 74 and 75 for 149. Sarah Nocos, of Washington, was third with a score of (79-73) 152.

The 42nd PGA Junior Championship is presented by Under Armour and Genesis Networks. This prestigious event has been a stepping stone for multiple PGA and LPGA Tour professionals today. Past Junior PGA Championship competitors who are now experiencing successful professional careers include: Jim Furyk, Trevor Immelman, Justin Leonard, Phil Mickelson, Alexis Thompson, Grace Park, Michelle Wie, Jordan Spieth, and Tiger Woods.