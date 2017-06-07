Snelling steps into high school history book with 3rd title

Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling made history last week, becoming one of only eight Iowa High School girls to win three State golf titles.

Snelling fired rounds of 70 and 71 to win her third consecutive championship by five strokes. Brook Newell, of Atlantic, was runner-up. The duo separated themselves from the rest of the field from the start, each opening with rounds of 70. Snelling added a 71 on day two for a three under par 141, while Newell fell off the pace with a 76 to finish with a 141. Morgan Weber, from Dike-New Hartford, was third with a 160.

Snelling’s amazing feat was even more impressive because the senior sat out almost all of the regular season recovering from January surgery to repair a torn ACL.

“This season will be one that Emily will remember for the rest of her life,” said Clear Lake Golf Coach Adam Brinkman. “She has been golfing four weeks and just won her third straight State title in a row. There’s not many people out there that can come off a serious injury like she had and play golf in the way she did. Her athleticism is just incredible.”

After sinking a putt for par on the 18th hole on day two Snelling told media she was extremely happy about her performance.

“It makes me feel like I have purpose for being here and all of my hard work has come together,” she said.

Brinkman said the Lake Panorama Course was a perfect fit for Snelling’s long hitting ability and at one point she was sitting at -5 under.

“She has been primarily focused on getting her swing down and was a little frustrated because she let some putts get away from her, but when her final put went in on the 36th, she was able to forget the negatives and enjoy the moment that only seven other golfers in the State of Iowa have been able to accomplish,” he said.

Heading into the golf season no expected Snelling to be swinging sticks at all until after the season, and although she wasn’t able to be out there with her team, she would do anything she could to help the team out during practices.

“When she finally got the go ahead from the doctor, she was spending countless hours every day outside of practice just to makes sure her swing was perfect. That’s whats makes her the golfer she is; she will practice until it’s perfect,” said Brinkman. “We knew that it was going to take awhile to adjust swinging on her repaired knee, and that was a little frustrating for her to come back to. If you watch her swing the club now, it looks like nothing ever happened to her. It’s incredible what she’s been able to overcome this season.”

Snelling said that heading into her freshman season she made a goal of being a four-time State champ, and although she fell just short of that goal, she has a lot to be proud of.

“She has made huge impact on the Clear Lake girls golf program and the youth golfers in the community,” added Brinkman. “She is a great role model to these girls and she will definitely be missed in Clear Lake athletics. It’s been a great honor to be apart of her high school career, and I wish her nothing but the best as she heads to the UNI golf program.”

Next stop: UNI

Clear Lake High School senior Emily Snelling signed a National Letter of Intent Thursday, Nov. 10, to play golf for the University of Northern Iowa following her successful high school career. Snelling earned her third Iowa High School golf title this year. She was runner-up to the 3A State title in her freshman year, then captured the title in her sophomore and junior seasons. Snelling said she considers UNI to be a good school with a great golf program under the direction of John Bermel.