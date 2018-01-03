Snelling honored

Emily Snelling was recognized at a recent basketball game for winning the Class 3A State Golf Individual Championship. As a freshman, she placed second at the State meet. As a sophomore, she won her title on the first playoff hole. She also competed with Dane Waldron that year at the Coed Golf Meet and they won a State title. As a junior, Emily won the State Tournament by 14 strokes and was named the Class 3A Player of the Year. Last spring, Emily and her team competed in the Class 3A State Tournament. She won the meet by five strokes and won the Individual State Championship for the third straight year. She was also named Class 3A Player of the Year for the second time. She is currently competing on the University of Northern Iowa Women’s Golf Team.