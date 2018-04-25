Smith to compete in Drake Relays

Reece Smith, a long distance runner for Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, will be running in the Drake Relays on Thursday night, April 26, at 5:25 p.m. Smith qualified in the 3200 meter run with a time of 9:46.35.

Smith qualified for the Drake Relays on April 5, at Southeast Polk. At that time, Smith’s time made him the leader in Class 2A and put him at seventh in the state overall.

“The cutoff for Drake Relays in the 3200 has been 9:49 the past three years, so Reece has definitely put himself in a position to be a possible contender at Drake,” said Coach Kelsey Edwards.