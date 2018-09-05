Smith takes title for GHV

(Above) GHV’s Reece Smith brought home the title in the boys’ race with a time of 15:47. The team finished in seventh place.

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country teams opened the season at the Newman Invitational held on Tuesday, Aug. 28 at Mercy Medical Center - North Iowa West Campus.

GHV Boys

Despite capturing the individual title for the boy’s race, the Cardinals could only manage a seventh place team finish at the Newman Invitational.

Reece Smith had a phenomenal run and finished in the number one spot with a time of 15:47.

“Reece’s goal for this meet was to finish sub 16:00, which he achieved with his time of 15:47,” said Coach Jeff Short. “Reece ran very well for the first meet of the year.”

Humboldt won the meet with 44 points. Newman Catholic was second with 94 and Mason City placed third with 101 points. GHV finished with 194 points. Seventeen teams competed in the boy’s race.

Jake Hejlik was the next Cardinal to cross the line. He placed 27th with a time of 18:05. Rounding out the varsity runners was Nathan Larson, who was 52nd with a time of 19:00. Dalton Hawe was right behind him with a time of 19:02, good for 53rd place. Chris Hammit ran the race in 19:33 and finished 67th, while Luke Brown was 78th with a time of 20:19.

“I thought that we ran well for the first meet and we will be striving to improve throughout the year,” said Short. “The boys are focused to do their best running at the end of the year at the State Meet, and I think that we are on that track.”

GHV Girls

The Cardinal girls finished in 10th place out of 15 teams at the Newman Invitational with 254 points. Crestwood won the meet with 56 points, followed by Humboldt with 83 and Mason City with 86.

Abby Christians was in the top 10 and led the Cardinals with a ninth place finish. She ran the race in 20:43. Edith Carew was the next to cross the line in 23:20, good for 47th place.