Smith, Hejlik and Christians will run for Cardinals

by Michelle Watson

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country team will be represented by three runners at the State Cross Country Meet. The runners qualified on Thursday, Oct. 18, when Garner hosted the Class 2A District Meet.

Reece Smith and Jake Hejlik will be representing the boys and Abby Christians will be competing for the girls.

“I thought all our runners ran very well at the District Meet. The field was packed for both boys and girls teams, so I was happy with where the teams finished,” said Coach Jeff Short.

The boys finished in fourth place in the 15-team field at Districts with 101 points. Okoboji won the meet with 84 points. The boys were only seven points away from second place, which would have earned them a team berth at the State Meet. The girls’ team finished in ninth place out of 14-teams with 249 points. Crestwood won the meet with 64 points.

Smith took top honors in the boy’s race. He captured the title with a time of 15:57.00.

Hejlik ran a personal best to place 14th with a time of 18:07.60 to qualify.

“I’m looking forward to watching Reece and Jake compete at State,” said Coach Jeff Short. “A lot of work and many miles have been run to get prepared for next Saturday.”

Also competing for the boys was Blake Lynch, 19th, 18:17.34; Kristopher Hammitt, 29th, in a personal best 18:28.05; Nathan Larson, 38th,