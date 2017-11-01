Smith earns runner-up honors for GHV

(Above) GHV’s Reese Smith ran a strong race to place second in the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet. Smith’s finish helped his team to a fifth place finish. -Photo courtesy of Don Pedelty

For the second year in a row, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Reese Smith took second place at the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet held at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 28. Although first place would have been nice, Smith’s runner-up finish helped lead his team to a fifth place finish in the 15-team field.

George-Little Rock/Central Lyon’s Gable Sieperda won the individual title and his team took top honors with 79 points. GHV finished with 169 points. Due to the fact Sieperda is a senior, GHV’s Smith can set his sights high next year.

“I am excited that we have such a young team that had a