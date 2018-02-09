Shaw to represent GHV Cardinals at District Meet

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team got one wrestler through the IHSAA 2A Sectional Meet held on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Clear Lake.

Jared Shaw was the lone Cardinal that will advance to Districts on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Aplington-Parkersburg. Shaw, who wrestles at 152-pounds, has a record of 37-3. Shaw received a bye in the opening round. In the semifinal match he pinned Levi Henderson, of Iowa Falls-Alden, in 3:16. In the Championship round, he won by a 13-7 decision over Rhys Glidden, of Clear Lake.

Tyler Nielsen, who wrestles at 285-pounds, placed third. He won the opening round by pinning Connor Smith, of Osage, in :56. He fell in the semifinal round by being pinned by McKade Eisentrager, of Iowa Falls-Alden, in 1:25. In the third place match he pinned Evan Larson, of Forest City, in 3:26. Eisentrager won by rule in the second place match.

GHV had two wrestlers place fourth, Brandon Galkin, at 120-pounds, and Adam Heflin, at 160-pounds.

Clear Lake won the six-team meet with 244 points. GHV placed sixth with 83 points.

Results are as follows:

•113 - Drew Furst (23-17) placed 5th and scored 8 team points. Quarterfinal - Wyatt Gelhaus (Forest City) 19-22 won by decision over Furst (Dec 13-7); Cons. Semi - Furst received a bye; 5th Place Match - Furst won by fall over Ben Sarver (Roland-Story) 6-11 (Fall 0:21).

•120 - Brandon Galkin (14-27) placed 4th and scored 11 team points. Quarterfinal - Galkin won by fall over Lucas Risdal (Roland-Story) 5-22 (Fall 0:00); Semifinal - Joe Jacobs (Osage) 28-18 won by fall over Galkin (Fall 2:52); 3rd Place Match - Kaleb Umbaugh (Forest City) 24-18 won by fall over Galkin (Fall 3:03).

•138 - Luke Brown (18-26) placed 5th and scored 6 team points. Quarterfinal - Jackson Hamlin (Clear Lake) 17-16 won by fall over Brown (Fall 4:38); Cons. Semi - Brown received a bye; 5th Place Match - Brown received a bye.

•152 - Jared Shaw (37-3) placed 1st and scored 22 team points. Quarterfinal - Shaw received a bye; Semifinal - Shaw won by fall over Levi Henderson (Iowa Falls-Alden) 25-17 (Fall 3:16); 1st Place Match - Shaw won by decision over Rhys Glidden (Clear Lake) 28-17 (Dec 13-7).

•160 - Adam Heflin (10-16) placed 4th and scored 9 team points. Quarterfinal - Heflin received a bye; Semifinal - Ben Finn (Clear Lake) 33-10 won by fall over Heflin (Fall 0:51); 3rd Place Match - Colby McWherter (Iowa Falls-Alden) 6-13 won by fall over Heflin (Fall 3:35).

•170 - Buck Weaver (11-28) placed 6th and scored 4 team points. Quarterfinal - Alberto Salmeron (Iowa Falls-Alden) 17-17 won by fall over Weaver (Fall 0:48); Cons. Semi - Weaver received a bye; 5th Place Match - Jacob Trunkhill (Forest City) 12-28 won by fall over Weaver (Fall 0:50).

•182 - Nick Billings (15-20) placed 5th and scored 8 team points. Quarterfinal - Chris Schneider (Osage) 5-33 won by decision over Billings (Dec 6-1); Cons. Semi - Billings received a bye; 5th Place Match - Billings won by fall over Saber Cory (Roland-Story) 7-21 (Fall 1:06)

•285 - Tyler Nielsen (10-11) placed 3rd and scored 16 team points. Quarterfinal - Nielsen won by fall over Connor Smith (Osage) 4-27 (Fall 0:56); Semifinal - McKade Eisentrager (Iowa Falls-Alden) 29-11 won by fall over Nielsen (Fall 1:25); 3rd Place Match - Nielsen won by fall over Evan Larson (Forest City) 17-19 (Fall 3:26); 2nd Place Match - McKade Eisentrager (Iowa Falls-Alden) 29-11 won by rule over Nielsen.