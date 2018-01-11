Shaw leads the GHV wrestling team

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestling team was back in action with two meets last week.

Lake Mills Triangular

GHV traveled to Lake Mills on Thursday, Jan. 4, to compete in a triangular. The Cardinals picked up a 30-15 win against West Bend-Mallard, but fell to North Union and Lake Mills.

There were six double forfeits in the match against West-Bend Mallard. The Cardinals recorded three pins in the match. Jared Shaw, 152 pounds, pinned Hunter Jergens in 5:16. Spencer Formanek picked up a pin in 1:59 at 160 pounds against Luke Schmidt. Nick Billings, at 182-pounds, pinned Cole Dickey in 5:36.

Jared Shaw was the only GHV wrestler to record a win against North Union. Shaw won by an 8-6 decision over Trevor Kruse.

Lake Mills pounded the Cardinals, 76-3. The Bulldogs were aided by seven forfeits from the Cardinals. Shaw scored GHV’s lone points with a 10-8 decision over Drae Love.

GHV 30, West Bend-Mallard 15

126: Double Forfeit 132: Double Forfeit 138: Double Forfeit 145: Mason Studer (WBM) over Luke Brown (GHV) (Dec 7-1) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Hunter Jergens (WBM) (Fall 5:16) 160: Spencer Formanek (GHV) over Luke Schmidt (WBM) (Fall 1:59) 170: Coleman Grimm (WBM) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 3:20) 182: Nick Billings (GHV) over Cole Dickey (WBM) (Fall 5:36) 195: Double Forfeit 220: Double Forfeit 285: Logan Studer (WBM) over Jack Powers (GHV) (Fall 1:07) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Drew Furst (GHV) over (WBM) (For.) 120: Brandon Galkin (GHV) over (WBM) (For.)

North Union 46, GHV 15

120: Devon Laubenthal (NOUN) over Brandon Galkin (GHV) (Fall 3:39) 126: Jacob Null (NOUN) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Double Forfeit 138: Luke Brown (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.) 145: Jacob Bollinger (NOUN) over Cade Steenhard (GHV) (Fall 0:50) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Trevor Kruse (NOUN) (Dec 8-6) 160: Brady Anderson (NOUN) over Spencer Formanek (GHV) (Fall 1:34) 170: Andrew Schiltz (NOUN) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 2:21) 182: Isaac Engeman (NOUN) over Nick Billings (GHV) (MD 14-2) 195: Tysen Zinnel (NOUN) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Austin Quinn (NOUN) over Jack Powers (GHV) (Fall 0:51) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Drew Furst (GHV) over (NOUN) (For.)

Lake Mills 76, GHV 3

106: Jack Ramaker (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.) 113: Caiden Jones (LAMI) over Drew Furst (GHV) (Fall 1:46) 120: Tyler Helgeson (LAMI) over Brandon Galkin (GHV) (Fall 0:48) 126: Alex Martinson (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.) 132: Casey Hanson (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.) 138: Kyle Beery (LAMI) over Luke Brown (GHV) (MD 13-0) 145: Cael Boehmer (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.) 152: Jared Shaw (GHV) over Drae Love (LAMI) (Dec 10-8) 160: Elijah Wagner (LAMI) over Spencer Formanek (GHV) (Fall 1:22) 170: Cole Bergo (LAMI) over Buck Weaver (GHV) (Fall 1:10) 182: Drake Harnish (LAMI) over Nick Billings (GHV) (Fall 1:14) 195: Gabe Irons (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.) 220: Hunter Tritch (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.) 285: Max Johnson (LAMI) over (GHV) (For.)

GTRA Invitational

On Saturday, Jan. 6, the Cardinals competed in the seven team Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire Invitational. GTRA won the event with 229.5 points. GHV placed seventh with 92 points.

Jared Shaw (26-2) pinned his way to championship honors at 152-pounds. In the quarterfinal he pinned Cole Moffat, of Akron-Westfield in 1:01. In the semifinal he won by a fall over Jacob Bochman, of Okoboji in 3:00. In the finals he pinned AJ Nemesio, of Akron-Westfield, in 2:24.

Drew Furst and Buck Weaver both earned third place finishes for the Cardinals. Furst, who wrestles at 113-pounds, lost the first two rounds, but came back to beat Ashford Williamson, of Okoboji, by pinning him in :48. Weaver lost the first two rounds at 170-pounds, but came back to pin Cody Wintz, of Okoboji, in :15, to claim third place. Weaver also received the Fastest Pin Award in :15.

“It was a pretty decent day. We wrestled well on the back side of the bracket,” said Coach Cory Jenniges. “The guys are improving each week.”

•113 Drew Furst (16-9) placed 3rd. Round 1 - Monte Matthews (GTRA, 17-6) won by decision over Drew Furst (GHV, 16-9) (Dec 7-1); Round 2 - Daltin Roest (Manson Northwest Webster, 17-3) won by tech fall, 16-0; Round 3 - Drew Furst won by fall over Ashford Williamson (Okoboji, 2-10), 0:48.

•120 Brandon Galkin (7-18) placed 4th. Quarterfinal - Brandon Galkin (GHV, 7-18) received a bye; Semifinal - Carson Collins (Manson Northwest Webster, 20-3) won by fall, 3:24; Cons. Semi - Brandon Galkin won by fall over Noah Edman (Manson Northwest Webster, 0-6), 1:58; 3rd Place Match - Hunter Naig (GTRA, 16-11) won by fall 3:17

•138 Luke Brown (8-20) placed 4th. Quarterfinal - Koby Hanson (Manson Northwest Webster, 17-3) won by tech fall, 18-2; Cons. Round 1 - Luke Brown won by decision over Damien Ericson (Akron-Westfield, 3-13), Dec 9-7; Cons. Semi - Luke Brown won by fall over Jacob Bollinger (North Union, 11-13), fall 1:49; 3rd Place Match - Matt Anderson (Okoboji, 11-7) won by tech fall, 16-1.

•152 Jared Shaw (26-2) placed 1st. Quarterfinal - Jared Shaw won by fall over Cole Moffat (Akron-Westfield, 5-13), fall 1:01; Semifinal - Jared Shaw won by fall over Jacob Bochman (Okoboji, 14-11), fall 3:00; 1st Place Match - Jared Shaw won by fall over AJ Nemesio (Akron-Westfield, fall 2:24.

•160 Spencer Formanek (8-17) placed 5th. Quarterfinal - Austin Burger (Manson Northwest Webster, 18-9) won by fall, 4:14; Cons. Round 1 - Spencer Formanek received a bye; Cons. Semi - Brady Anderson (North Union, 4-3) won by fall , fall 2:32; 5th Place Match - Spencer Formanek won by fall over Luke Schmidt (West Bend-Mallard, 3-15), fall 1:13.

•170 Buck Weaver (8-17) placed 3rd. Round 1 - Andrew Schiltz (North Union, 17-12) won by fall, 1:49; Round 2 - Treyton Cacek (GTRA, 17-1) won by fall, 0:43; Round 3 - Buck Weaver won by fall over Cody Wintz (Okoboji, 0-12), fall 0:15.

•182 Nick Billings (8-10) placed 4th. Quarterfinal - Luke Bossard (Okoboji, 11-15) won by fall, 2:00; Cons. Round 1 - Nick Billings received a bye; Cons. Semi - Nick Billings won by fall over Cole Dickey (West Bend-Mallard, 9-16), fall 1:19; 3rd Place Match - Luke Bossard (Okoboji, 11-15) won by decision, 7-2.

•285 Jack Powers (0-8) placed 5th. Quarterfinal - Jack Powers received a bye; Semifinal - Austin Quinn (North Union, 3-1) won by fall, 0:24; Cons. Semi - Logan Studer (West Bend-Mallard, 6-16) won by fall, 3:11; 5th Place Match - Jack Powers received a bye.