Shaw finishes as runner-up, GHV 12th at TIC wrestling

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura grapplers wrapped up the regular season by completing in the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament Saturday in Forest City. The Cardinals finished 12th in the 16-team tourney. Lake Mills outdistanced the field with 244.5 points. Runner-up Osage had 162.5. GHV scored 77 points.

A highlight of the meet was the 170-pound championship match pitting top ranked (2A) Brock Jennings (47-2), of Osage, against GHV senior Conner Shaw (39-3), ranked number two at the weight. After a first round bye, Shaw pinned his second round opponent and won by a 4-3 decision over West Hancock’s Jordan Weiland in the semi-finals. In the finals, Jennings caught Shaw and recorded a fall in 2:53.

Other place winners for the Cards included Austin Case at 113-pounds. Case recorded pins in the first and second rounds, but was soundly defeated in the semifinal by Tyler Helgeson, of Lake Mills, 18-6. He bounced back in the consolation round, winning by fall in 3:36. He also got a pin in the third place match against J.J. Holland, of West Hancock, in 1:21.

Grady Umbarger placed fourth at 195-pounds. Umbarger also started with a pair of falls, but was taken to his back in the semifinal by undefeated Slade Sifuentes, of Lake Mills in 0:26. He responded with a 4-2 win in the consolation round, then was pinned in 1:40 by Heath Farr, of Rockford, to finish fourth.

Colyn Schoneman was seventh at 160-pounds for the Cards. Schoneman had a first round bye, then was defeated by fall in the quarterfinal. He lost in his first consolation round match, but won by fall in round three. In the seventh place match he won by fall over Alex Albert, of Lake Mills in 1:04.