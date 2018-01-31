Shaw earns runner-up at TIC Tournament

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura wrestlers competed in the 2018 Top of Iowa Conference Tournament held in Forest City on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Cardinals had only seven wrestlers compete in the 16-team field. Lake Mills won the TIC tournament with 221 points, followed by Eagle Grove with 158.5 and North Butler was third with 154.5 points. GHV finished at the bottom of the pack with 40 points.

Jared Shaw, who has a solid 35-3 record, was GHV’s top finisher. He placed second at 152-pounds. Shaw received a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinal he pinned Newman Catholic’s Jacob Smith in 4:35 to move onto to the Semifinal. In the semifinal he won by a 9-8 decision over Osage’s Mitchell Schonantus. Shaw lost in the championship round to Saxon Lyman (39-7), of Eagle Grove. Lyman topped Shaw with a 14-4 major decision.

Adam Heflin, at 160-pounds, and Tyler Nielsen, at 285-Pounds, both scored six-team points apiece. Drew Furst, at 113-pounds and Luke Brown, at 138-pounds, each scored four team points.

“We are learning to compete and stay in matches,” said Coach Cory Jenniges.

Top of Iowa Conference Tournament Results:

•113 pounds - Drew Furst (22-16) placed 7th and scored 4 team points. Quarterfinal - Jakob Whitinger (Nashua-Plainfield) 32-8 won by tech fall over Drew Furst (TF-1.5 2:09 (15-0)); Cons. Round 1 - Wyatt Gelhaus (Forest City) 19-20 won by fall over Drew Furst (Fall 3:16); 7th Place Match - Drew Furst won by fall over Jaden Hutchinson (Saint Ansgar) 12-24 (Fall 1:40)

•120 pounds - Brandon Galkin (13-25) scored 0.00 team points. Round 1 - Carter Pals (Central Springs) 41-6 won by fall over Brandon Galkin (Fall 1:48); Cons. Round 1 - Brandon Galkin received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Brandon Galkin received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Cade Hardy (North Butler) 18-19 won by fall over Brandon Galkin (Fall 1:03)

•138 pounds - Luke Brown (18-25) scored 4 team points. Round 1 - Dalton Subject (West Hancock) 27-16 won by decision over Luke Brown (Dec 6-0); Cons. Round 1 - Luke Brown received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Luke Brown won by fall over Bailey Nosbisch (Nashua-Plainfield) 0-11 (Fall 4:58); Cons. Round 3 - Nolan Byrnes (Osage) 14-25 won by decision over Luke Brown (Dec 4-2)

•152 pounds - Jared Shaw (35-3) placed 2nd and scored 20 team points. Round 1 - Jared Shaw received a bye; Quarterfinal - Jared Shaw won by fall over Jacob Smith (Newman Catholic) 24-15 (Fall 4:35); Semifinal - Jared Shaw won by decision over Mitchell Schotanus (Osage) 23-18 (Dec 9-8); 1st Place Match - Saxon Lyman (Eagle Grove) 39-7 won by major decision over Jared Shaw (MD 14-4)

•160 pounds - Adam Heflin (10-14) placed 8th and scored 6 team points. Round 1 - Preston Isler (Saint Ansgar) 8-32 won by fall over Adam Heflin (Fall 1:50); Cons. Round 1 - Adam Heflin received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Adam Heflin won by decision over Beau Thompson (North Butler) 15-24 (Dec 7-1); Cons. Round 3 - Adam Heflin won by fall over Dylan Marker (Central Springs) 21-23 (Fall 3:07); 7th Place Match - Derik Downing (Nashua-Plainfield) 13-19 won by tech fall over Adam Heflin (TF-1.5 3:22 (17-2))

•182 pounds - Nick Billings (14-19) scored 0.00 team points. Round 1 - Drake Harnish (Lake Mills) 38-12 won by fall over Nick Billings (Fall 1:11); Cons. Round 1 - Nick Billings received a bye; Cons. Round 2 - Nick Billings received a bye; Cons. Round 3 - Gavin Varner (Northwood-Kensett) 31-15 won by fall over Nick Billings (Fall 5:12)

•285 pounds - Tyler Nielsen (8-10) placed 6th and scored 6 team points. Round 1 - Tyler Nielsen received a bye; Quarterfinal - Teddy Behrens (Central Springs) 31-15 won by fall over Tyler Nielsen (Fall 2:18); Cons. Round 2 - Tyler Nielsen won by fall over Tanner Striegel (Nashua-Plainfield) 5-30 (Fall 0:50); Cons. Round 3 - Chandler Redenius (West Hancock) 27-7 won by fall over Tyler Nielsen (Fall 5:22); 5th Place Match - Teddy Behrens (Central Springs) 31-15 won by fall over Tyler Nielsen (Fall 1:12).