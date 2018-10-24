Season ends for CL volleyball team

by Marianne Gasaway

Osage, rated sixth in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, was too much for Clear Lake in the opening round of post-season volleyball. The Green Devils swept the Lions, 3-0, in Regional competition Wednesday, Oct. 17, in Osage.

“They are a very good team, so we knew we had to play our best to have a chance. That is exactly what we did,” said Coach Richie Ellis. “The girls played the best they’ve played all season.”

“I was impressed with the way they (Lions) came out fearless and played with such heart and determination. Unfortunately, we came out on the losing end of the match. We played them point for point in all three sets until they stretched out their leads in all three,” said Coach Ellis.

The Green Devils won the first two sets by identical 25-15 scores. The third set was decided, 25-12.

Maranda Harrison led the Lions at the net with seven kills in the match. Macy Mixdorf, Delaney Eden and Mikayla Vanderploeg each had four kills.

Kaylee Nosbisch made eight digs to lead the team. Mixdorf, Harrison and Julia Merfeld had four apiece. Merfeld was also credited with 18 assists in the match.

“I can’t stress enough at how proud of how these girls kept a positive attitude all season. That is hard to do when you keep losing close matches,” added Coach Ellis.

Osage advanced to take on Humboldt Tuesday night, Oct. 23. Results of that match were not available at press time.

The Lions ended the season with as 5-27 record. The teams says good-bye to five seniors: Kaylee Nosbisch, Jenna Nelson, Macy Mixdorf, Maranda Harrison and Mikayla Vanderploeg.