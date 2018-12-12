Scrappy Lions control IF-A in 59-44 victory

(Above) Clear Lake’s Zoe Fasbender applies some tight defense to IF-A’s ball handler in Friday night’s game. The Lions downed the Cadets, 59-44. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls, ranked second in Class 3A, are off to a 4-0 start. The Lions shut down Iowa Falls-Alden (5-1, 1-1), 59-44 Friday night in front of the home crowd. They are 2-0 in the North Central Conference.

“I thought our defense was pretty good tonight,” said Coach Bart Smith. “We forced 20 turnovers and made it uncomfortable for them on the offensive end.”

The Lions were scrappy throughout the contest and managed 11 steals.

The Lions held a 29-18 halftime lead, but the Cadets played a closer second half. However, they were still unable to cut into the Lion lead.

Sara Faber and Lexi Fasbender paced the team with 15 and 13 points respectively. Zoe Fasbender had nine points and Julia Merfeld, Ali Maulsby and Mikayla Vanderploeg scored six points apiece. Chelsey Holck and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg each put in two points.

“Offensively, I’d like to see us convert some more points off of the turnovers and slow down a little bit,” said Coach Smith. “Sometimes we go so fast that we can’t read the defense and get into a rhythm. Offense is a lot about timing. We need to execute better this week in practice and get good possessions in our games.”

Faber and Mikayla Vanderploeg led the team in rebounds with nine and seven respectively. Faber also had a team-high six steals.

The coach noted the Lions have a tough stretch coming up before Christmas where we need to be sharp.

The team will be home Friday, Dec. 14 to take on St. Ed’s in a North Central Conference battle. They will welcome Mason City into the Lions den Monday, Dec. 17, and be at Algona for another NCC contest on Tuesday, Dec. 18.