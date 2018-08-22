Running game will be key to Cardinal success

Running game will be key to Cardinal success

(Above) 2018 GHV Varsity Football Team - Members of hte 2018 GHV varsity football team include bottom row (L-R): Lane Gayken, Ryan Darg, Matt Obermann, Kye Makey, Max Frohling, Haylie Fry, Tierra Keeney, Rafe Van Dusseldorp, Caleb Gouge, Ben Furst, Evan Sloan, Dionysus Goll.  Row 2 (L-R): Jacob Burress, Nick Rivera, Matt Steffensmeier, Kaden Schuknecht, KC Hook, Cassidy Goodlund, Bri Smeby, Ty Gardner, John Grady, Cade Steenhard, Jack Ermer.  Row 3 (L-R): Nick Davis, Kaiden Lackore, Travis Schmidt, Isacc Knutson, Autumn Units, Alexia Kiss, Ryan Hackenmiller, Brock Gouge, Joe Pringnitz, Kevin Meyers.  Row 4 (L-R): Ethan Hansen, Triston McFerran, Mitch Steffensmeier, Dalton Bendickson, Amanda Bierle, Hailey Mullins, Ethan Kale, Cole Dakin, Landon Dalbeck, Nick Billings.  Row 5 (L-R): Adam Heflin, Jason Lillebo, Cale Van Dusseldorp, Stephanie Marzen, Maddie Hinz, Kylie Smith, Hannah Albrecht, Jared Shaw, Sam Umbarger, Dalton Graff, Bryce Cox.  Row 6 (L-R):  John Erdman, Stephen Phillips, Jack Powers, Ty Abele, Lilly Thompson, Allison Heflin, Kina Units, Jace Pringnitz, Holden Larson, Tyler Nielsen.  Ros 7 (L-R):  Jeremy Gouge, Josh Banse, Brandon Kammrad, Scott Van Dusseldorp, Ben Goll, Jason Gayken and Kristi Carew.  Cheerleaders not pictured include: Payton Echelberger, Alyssa Nelson, Bailey Johnson and Kortney Bensen.

A strong running game is what the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football program is hoping will give them an edge in the 2018 season.  The team is hoping to improve upon its 5-4 record from last year.

The team has 49 players on its roster, with 10 returning letterwinners.

“Our weakness this season will be our experience,” said Head Coach Scott VanDusseldorp.  “We’re a young squad.”

Seniors Jace Pringnitz and Jon Erdman will be leading the team this season.  Both players were First Team All-Conference selections in 2017. Erdman plays on the offensive and defensive lines, while Pringnitz is a running back/defensive back.  Pringnitz rushed for 765-yards last season and had nine touchdowns.  On defense, he racked up 32 solo tackles.

Other returning letterwinners include seniors: Holden Larson, who plays running back/defensive back; Dakota Markle, offensive line and linebacker; Buck Weaver, tight end/defensive end; and Tyler Nielsen, offensive and defensive lineman.  They will be joined by juniors: Landon Dalbeck, quarterback/defensive back; Sam Umbarger, tight end/defensive end; Cole Dakin, center/defensive lineman; and sophomore, Brock Gouge, running back/linebaker.

Coach VanDusseldorp is also looking at newcomers Isaac Knutson, Joe Pringnitz and Rafe Van Dusseldorp to see some varsity time.

Spirit Lake is a district favorite this season according to Coach VanDusseldorp.

Assistant coaches include Brandon Kammrad, Josh Banse, Ben Goll, Jeremy Gouge, and Jason Gayken.

