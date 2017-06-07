Revenge Tour: Mission complete!

(Above) Head Coach Eric Perry (center) and Assistant Coach Michael Oimoen (second from left) share some wisdom with the team prior to tee-off. Oimoen also golfed under Perry and has experienced a State title as a high school player and coach.

Lions keep their eye on the prize and bring home State Championship title

The motto for the Clear Lake boys golf team this season was “The Revenge Tour.” The Lions completed their tour at the State Championship - and revenge was sweet.

After seeing a State title disappear quickly after the first day of competition in 2016, the Lions set out to win in 2017. This year, the team trailed by seven strokes after day one, but came out determined on day two and won the Class 2A title by three strokes over Carroll Kuemper, 601-604. Panorama was third with 607, followed by Sheldon with a 208.

“Our last two season’s were modeled by the brotherhood attitude: “Why do you play golf?” The answer was for the person sitting next to them. They were the ones to get each other off the couch and practice. It paid off. We were forever strong,” explained Head Coach Eric Perry.

The Lions were led by seniors Thomas Storbeck and Kyle Calaguas, who finished in 10th and 13th place respectively. Storbeck carded a (73-74) 147 and Calaguas finished with a (73-75) 148.

“Thomas was a great leader all year. His determination was contagious,” said Coach Perry. “Thomas competes with the elite golfers in the state golfing the number one position. He never thought about winning an individual title, only making comments about the team title.”

Storbeck was medalist nine times during the year, including the sectional and district tournaments.

The coach noted the pressure was on Storbeck and Calaguas all year and they came through every time.

“Kyle, as usual, was consistent during the tournament,” continued Coach Perry. “Kyle would have been in or near the lead if not for a bad break on his 16th hole during the first day. Kyle has lead our team with a different style. Kyle kept everyone calm and drove our team to get better.”

Jackson Hamlin, a junior, finished in 23rd for the Lions with rounds of 77 for 154.

“Jackson is what I call the ultimate competitor on our team,” said Perry. “His game is not the best, but he knows how to compete and never quit. Good or average golfers need that attitude. This is the concept that cannot be taught, however modeled and valued. Jackson can start a round poor and finish with a good round.”

Sophomore Tate Storbeck posted a (78-79) 157 which put him in a tie for 27th with teammate Evan Krause (83-74) 157, along with a player from Clarinda.

“Tate has grown up so much this year. He thought he was not pulling his weight on the team and went through a bad week. Tate came alive the last couple of weeks with a lot of work and put our team in the direction to move forward, ” said Coach Perry.

Krause, a senior, finished with his best round ever.

“Evan had not medaled all year, but without his 74, we would have not won,” pointed out Coach Perry. “Evan’s put in a tremendous amount of work on the greens these past couple weeks to help contribute to his team’s success. That is the brotherhood we talk about on the team.”

Alex Snelling had rounds of 81 and 87, placing 47th for the Lions.

“Without Alex, we would have not did as good as we did during the year. During post season golf, the tie-breaker is fifth and sixth score, Alex would have been there when we needed him. Just a sophomore, Alex has all the tools to become a great golfer.”

Coach Perry thanked Assistant Coach Michael Oimoen, for his help and guidance this season. During his high school years, Oimoen played under Coach Perry.

“From being in the program, our objectives are on the same page. He understands what our program is about. Mike’s attitude of team first has always been the forefront of Clear Lake Golf. We are not training individual champs but team state champs.”

This was the seventh time in school history that Clear Lake has won a State golf title.