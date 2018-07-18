Results announced for Bicycle, Blues and BBQ

(Above) Clear Lake was invaded by bicyclists for the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ event held Saturday, July 6-8. Cyclists from all over the country came to participate in the event. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Bicyclists and bicycle enthusiasts flooded Clear Lake July 6-8 for the Bicycle, Blues and BBQ Festival. The event included time trials, criterium and road races.

Cyclists came from all over the nation came to participate in the event from California, Wisconsin, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota, Illinois, Nebraska, and of course, Iowa.

The final omnium score is a combination of individual racers’ scores from the three events.

Local racers that had success include Jason Sholly, formerly of Clear Lake, who placed second in the Men Cat 4. Steve Bailey, of Spin Devo, placed fourth in Men Cat 4. North Iowa Spin member Tyler Curtis placed second in Men Pro/Cat 1/2/3/4/5 Junior 13-18.

Peter Olejniczak, of Minneapolis, placed first in the men’s P/1/2 division. Vanessa Curtis, of Iowa City, was the winner in the P/1/2/3 division.

Spin Devo and North Iowa Spin were local teams that competed in the Festival. Spin Devo placed first and second in the age 9-12 division’s omnium, among other highlights.

The top three racers in each category are as follows:

•Men Cat 3: First, Jared Mclaren, Sakari RaceTeam; second, David Alexander, Des Moines Cycle Club; third, Benjamin Anderson, Iowa City Cycling Club.

•Men Cat 4: First, Patrick Abendroth; second, Jason Sholly; third, Steve Clark.

•Men Cat 5: First, Matt Kleckner; second Tanner Westmoreland; third, Jeffrey Spence.

•Men Pro/Cat 1/2: First, John Rock, Team Kaos Cycling; second, Colin Catlin, NorthStar Development; third, Jedadiah Schaller, River Valley Cyclists Club-RVCC.

•Men Pro/Cat 1/2/3/4/5 Junior 13-18: First, Tyler Reynolds, Pella Bike Racing; second, Tyler Curtis, North Iowa Spin; third, Christian Pepper.

•Men Pro/Cat 1/2/3/4/5 Junior 9-12: First, Colton Bailey.

•Men Pro/Cat 1/2/3/4/5 Master 40+: First, Daniel Casper, Revolution Cycle/Twin Six; second, Brian Welch, Silver Cycling; third, Brendon Hale, Atlas Cycling Team.

•Men Pro/Cat 1/2/3/4/5 Master 50+: First, Chris Black, Morgan Stanley Cycling Team; second, Dan Shaffer, Iowa City Cycling Club; third, Kevin Wohlford, Velosport Iowa.