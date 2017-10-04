Rain dampens GHV home meet; boys win at Hampton-Dumont

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cross country team had a disappointing home meet, when rain cancelled the boys race. The team bounced back on Thursday night, however, when they competed in Hampton, with the boys winning the meet and the girls placing second.

GHV Home Meet

A wet afternoon cut GHV’s home cross country meet short on Monday, Sept. 25. The girls were able to get their race completed, but the soggy conditions prevented the boys from finishing.

St. Ansgar won the girls division with 76 points, followed by West Fork with 82 and Osage with 84. GHV was fourth in the 12-team field with 101 points.

Abby Christians led the Cardinal team with a fourth place finish in 20:57. Jillian Heitland was next to cross the line for GHV with a time of 23:29, good for 19th place. Rachel Sokol was close behind, finishing in 21st place with a time of 23:53. Alison Johnson was 24th in 24:03 and Nicole Upmeyer was 33rd in 25:06. Also running for GHV was Sadie Oulman, who was 42nd in 26:13 and Lorna Whelan, who placed 45th in 26:49.

“There is no official results of the boys race since it was not completed by all runners,” said GHV Athletic Director Matt Graham. “I talked to Jared Chizek at the Boys Union and teams may find another meet to compete in since this was not a completed race.”

Hampton-Dumont Meet

It was a very successful day for both the GHV girls and boys when they competed at Hampton-Dumont on Thursday, Sept. 28. The teams recorded a couple of firsts, with the boys walking away with its first team championship of the season and Abby Christians claiming her first individual title for the girls team.

The boys won the meet with 33 points. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was runner-up with 60 points and Osage was third in the nine-team field with 99 points.

It was another one-two finish for the Cardinals, with Reece Smith claiming the top honor and Ray Cataldo finishing as runner-up. Smith won the race with a time of 16:04 and Cataldo crossed the line in 16:50. Dalton Kelley also placed in the top 10 with a fifth place in 18:27. Nathan Larson and Blake Lynch rounded out the score with a 12th and 13th place respectively. Larson finished in 18:52 and Lynch was right behind him in 18:54.

Also competing for the boys was Andy Schreur, who finished in 19:20 for 18th place, and Jake Hejlik was 20th in 19:28.

Christians matched her personal best time of 20:55 to claim the top honor for the girls team. Rachel Sokol was next to cross the line for the Cardinals in 23:54, good for 17th place. Rounding out the score was Alison Johnson, 27th, 24:26; Jillian Heitland, 28th, 24:29; and Sadie Oulman, 40th, 25:31.

Also running for GHV was Nicole Upmeyer, 42nd, 25:48 and Mara Anderson, 53rd, 27:45.

The girls team finished fourth in the nine-team field with 113 points. Nashua-Plainfield won the meet with 38 points.

The teams compete at Forest City on Monday, Oct. 9. The meet begins at 5 p.m.

Boys JV Results

The GHV boys JV team mimicked the varsity team with