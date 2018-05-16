Quest begins for another State title for CL boys

The Clear Lake Lions began their quest for another State title by competing in the Class 3A Sectional Tournament at Charles City Friday, May 11. The Lions were impressive in the outing, winning by seven strokes as a team over West Delaware, 339 to 346. Clear Lake’s Jackson Hamlin was the runner-up with rounds of 41 and 40 for an 81. Brandon Larson, of West Delaware, earned medalist honors with an 80.

“The course was almost unplayable. Had it not been a state Sectional event, we would have been cancelled,” explained Coach Eric Perry. “I thought our mental toughness would be to our advantage.”

That mental toughness translated into making shots when they counted the most.

“Jackson Hamlin continued to show his leadership on the team, earning runner-up honors. Jackson is a scrambler, and today was to his advantage,” said Coach Perry.

Clear Lake’s next three players were all within one shot of each other. Tyler Eaton had rounds of 41 and 44 for an 85. Jack Barragy used back-to-back 43s to finish with an 86, and Tate Storbeck got off to a rough start with a 46, but came back with a 41 on the second nine for an 87.

"Jack Barragy continues to improve mentally on the course. His scores are really making a difference on the team. It fun watching him grow as a mature golfer," said Coach Perry. "Tate battled through a couple tough holes to help the team move on. Tyler had to do the same thing.