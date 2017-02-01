Post-season pairings released for 2A boys

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its 2017 post-season basketball assignments.

Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura will both participate in the Class 2A District 3 bracket. Specific contests have not been determined, but the teams are bracketed with Belmond-Klemme, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove and Hampton-Dumont.

In the likelihood that the District 3 winner will take on the winner of District 4, the Osage Green Devils, who have only one loss on the season, are the probable opponent in a Sub-State game. Osage, Central Springs, New Hampton, North Fayette Valley, South Winneshiek (Calmar) and Sumner-Fredricksburg are the District 4 teams.