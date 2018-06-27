Post-season honors for Frayne sisters

Post-season honors for Frayne sisters

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura stand-out golfers, Bailee and Carlee Frayne, received some special post-season recognition.

Bailee, a senior, placed second in the Class 2A State Golf Tournament and won the Class 1A State Co-ed Golf Tournament with her partner, Matthew Heinemann.  In the post-season, she was named to the All-District Team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and she was named to the Des Moines Register’s All-Iowa Team.  She was named the the First Team All-State by the Iowa Golf Coaches Association.  She finished with the lowest strokes average in Class 2A.  She was also named First Team All-Tournament.

Carlee, a sophomore, placed ninth in the Class 2A State Golf Tournament.  She was named to the All-District Team by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association and she was named to the First Team All-State by the Iowa Golf Coaches Association.  She was named to the Second Team All-Tournament.

