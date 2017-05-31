Peterson and Adams fight hard at State

The doubles team of Jacob Peterson and Mac Adams participated in the State Tennis Tournament at Waterloo Friday, May 26.

In the first round, the Lions played the fourth seed from Glenwood (Lauritsen and Konfst). Peterson, a senior, and Adams, a sophomore, lost in a hard fought match, 7-5 6-4.

The team from Glenwood finished third overall.

In consolation play, Peterson and Adams lost to Troe-Burkaamper, from Boone. The scores were 6-0, 6-3.

The Clear Lake doubles team finished their season with a record of 13-5.

“They had a great year, and I am very proud of what they accomplished this year,” said Coach Rich Peters.