Peterson and Adams earn a trip to State Tennis Meet

(Above) Clear Lake’s Carter Olk returns a volley during a home meet against Waverly Shell-Rock on Monday, May 8. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The doubles team of Jacob Peterson and Mac Adams qualified for the State Tennis Meet by finishing second at District competition played in Waverly Thursday, May 11.

“Jacob and Mac had a very tough semi-final round, but were able to stay together as a team and come up big in the last two games,” said Coach Rich Peters.

The team advanced to the finals by topping a Grinnell team, 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round. They soundly defeated an Oelwein team in the second round, 6-1, 6-0, but were tripped up in the semifinals by a team from Columbus Catholic, 7-5, 6-2, 7-5.

In the finals, Peterson and Adams lost to Willis and Wills, of Waverly, 6-1, 6-1.

The Lion team has a 13-3 record on the year, with their only losses coming to District champions in Class 1A and 2A.

The state tournament will be on May 26 in Waterloo at Byrnes Park.

In other District matches for the Lions, Hunter Gerhardt and Drew Enke lost in the first round to the number four seed from Grinnell, 6-3 6-3. Aaron Blum lost in the first round to the number two seed from Columbus Catholic, 6-0 6-0, and Carter Olk lost in the first round to Oelwein’s number two player, 6-0 6-3.

Waverly 9, CL 1

The Lions got a tough regular season test from Waverly-Shell Rock on May 8.

“Waverly is one of the top three teams in the state in 1A. I thought we competed hard,” said Coach Peters. He noted Mac Adams had a big win against Adam Ernsting in a super tie breaker. Ernsting finished seventh last year in singles at State.

Singles

Luke Willis over Peterson (CL), 6-2, 6-1

Adams (CL) over Adam Ernsting, 4-6, 7-5, 12-10

Ryan Willis over Gerhardt (CL), 6-2, 6-1

Thomas Kenealy over Blum (CL), 6-3, 6-2

Trey Angel over Enke (CL), 6-1, 6-1

Adam Ramker over Olk (CL) 6-4, 6-0

Doubles

Luke Willis/Ryan Willis over Peterson/Adams (CL), 6-3 6-3

Kenealy/Ramker over Gerhardt/Enke (CL), 6-1, 5-7 10-5

Ernsting/Angel over Blum/Olk (CL), 6-3, 6-0

JV Results

Noah Mason/Erik McHenry won, 6-3

Noah Mason//Erik McHenry lost, 6-1

Duke Olthoff/Jackson Loge lost 6-1, won 6-3

Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson lost, 6-3

Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach lost, 6-1, 6-4

Noah Copney lost, 6-0, 6-1

Gage Bendickson lost, 6-0

