Perry named 2A Golf Coach of the Year by IHSGCA

Clear Lake’s Varsity Boys Golf Coach Eric Perry was awarded the 2A Golf Coach of the Year by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association at Iowa State University.

The motto for the 2017 Clear Lake boys golf team was, “The Revenge Tour.” And revenge was sweet. After seeing a State title disappear quickly after the first day of competition in 2016, the Lions set out to win in 2017. The team trailed by seven strokes after day one, but came out determined on day two and won the 2017 Class 2A title by three strokes over Carroll Kuemper, 601-604. It was the seventh time in school history that Clear Lake has won a State golf title.

Perry has been associated with Clear Lake golf since 1998. He became head boys golf coach in 2003. Perry was previously named Class 3A Coach of the Year by the Iowa High School Golf Coaches Association in 2005, 2006, and 2011. He was also named Section 4 Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) in 2011. Section 4 is comprised of the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Perry teaches high school math and also is an assistant football coach at Clear Lake.