Ouch! Lions’ leading scorer sidelined with injury in loss to Humboldt

(Above) Sara Faber (4) looks on as Emily Snelling (22) drives to the basket in Friday night’s game with Humboldt. Despite their loss, the Lions hold a one game lead in the North Central Conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

The Clear Lake girls basketball team, which hadn’t lost a game since its opener against Mason City and had risen to sixth in the Class 3A rankings, was hit with losses, both on the scoreboard and court, last week. The Lions (14-3), saw their leading scorer, Emily Snelling, sidelined Friday night with a leg injury. The senior was scheduled to undergo tests Tuesday, but likely will sit out the remainder of the regular season. The team is slated to play four conference contests in the next week. The post-season will begin Saturday, Feb. 11.

Humboldt 45, CL 40

Adding insult to injury Friday night was the fact that the Lions simply didn’t shoot the ball well in a 45-40 loss. The Lions shot a dismal 27 percent from the field. They were just three-for 17 from three-point range and nine-for-18 at the free throw line.

“I thought our girls fought hard until the end. It’s hard to win when you don’t make shots,” said Head Coach Bart Smith. “I thought we defended them very well and took away their strengths but just missed opportunities on the offensive end to win the game.”

Snelling collected four points before she went out late in the first period. The Lions had jumped out to a 12-4 first quarter lead, but struggled to get their offense on track after Snelling went out.

“When Emily left with an injury and didn’t return, it took awhile to find our groove and

