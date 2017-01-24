No. 6 CL girls add to win column

No. 3 Crestwood comes to town Thursday

Sixth rated (3A) Clear Lake added two more victories to its 13-1 record last week. The Lions defeated Humboldt (9-3, 6-2) and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (0-12, 0-7) to remain in the North Central Conference driver’s seat.

The Lions are slated to host third ranked (3A) Crestwood Thursday, Jan. 26. Friday they will welcome Humboldt for a rematch and Tuesday, Jan. 31, Iowa Falls-Alden comes to town.

CL 54, Humboldt 30

The Lions overcame a rare scoring deficit and roared back to soundly defeat Humboldt, 54-30, Thursday, Jan. 19.

“It took us a quarter to get the tempo we wanted,” said Head Coach Bart Smith, whose team trailed 12-4 after one quarter of play. “I thought we were just little flat to start the game. When we got the tempo we wanted, we started to control the game and defend them better. It was good for the girls to overcome some adversity.”

Adversity didn’t last long, as the Lions outscored the Wildcats 14-4 in the second quarter and held an 18-16 first half lead.

The second half was much more characteristic of the Lion team. They rattled off 23 third quarter points, while holding the home team to just seven. More of the same in the fourth quarter provided the 24-point victory.

Three players finished in double figures for Clear Lake. Emily Snelling led the way with 17 points. Sara and Jessica Faber had 12 and 11 points respectively. Jordyn Barragy added eight points and McKenna Backhaus finished with six.

Barragy controlled the board with nine rebounds.

“I am very pleased as a coach with our decision making. We are taking care of the ball and making every possession important,” said Coach Smith. “We only turned the ball over two times in the second half. That will win you a lot of games.”

CL 68, C-G-D 40

The Lions responded well to a back-to-back challenge. On Friday the team traveled to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and came away with a 68-40 win.

“We had a good start because of