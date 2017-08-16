New volleyball coach gives positive report

(Above) Clear Lake’s new Head Volleyball Coach Richie Ellis gets into the swing of things with his team during a recent practice. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

New Clear Lake High School volleyball coach Richie Ellis reports practice has been going great for his team.

“The girls have been working very hard and are getting better each day,” he said.

Ellis describes himself as a very competitive coach who also likes to let the girls have fun and play loose.

“I tend to wear my emotions on my sleeve and can get a bit animated on the sidelines, so it could be entertaining for the crowd,” he laughed.

Ellis’ love for coaching began with coaching his now grown daughters in club volleyball teams in Elkader, Iowa. From that starting point, he was offered the head volleyball coaching position at Central High School, in Elkader. He held that position for one year. The family then moved to Lansing, Iowa, where he was the K-8th grade PE teacher and head volleyball coach for six seasons. Ellis is a fourth grade language arts/writing teacher at Clear Creek Elementary. He will also serve as the eighth grade girls basketball coach and seventh grade boys track coach. He was a volunteer coach on the girls varsity basketball team last season.

“Coming into this season, I would have to say my biggest goal for this team would be to improve on last season. I feel very confident that we can accomplish this goal as these girls have bought into the system and mental approach that the coaching staff have been preaching to them since day one.”