New version of Lions Field sign completed

The highway sign directing spectators to Lions Field is finished. The old one was taken down a few years ago and has been replaced with this new version. The sign recognizes State Championships won by the football and baseball teams who play at Lions Field Complex. The original sign was put up when the football team won the 2000 State Championship. It was taken down when baseball won its first State title in 2013 followed by two other State titles for the updates.

Clear Lake Schools would like to thank Glen’s Tire Service, Clear Lake Bank and Trust, Linahon Electric and Dura Dock. These businesses donated valuable time, resources and finances to help with the project. Also gratitude needs to be extended to these individuals for donating their time and help with this project: Randy Truesdell, Dave Adams, Jake Kockler, Carter Hand, Zach Zwiffel, Tanner Truesdell, Ozzie Adams, Ryan Whitehurst, Gregg Bacon and Wes Tremmel. Clapper Crane and Tree Services also needs to be thanked for their use of the crane when hanging the sign and also Sean Halverson, Nick