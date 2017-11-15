Mueller earns All-NCC recognition

Clear Lake senior Chloe Mueller has received All-North Central Conference volleyball honors. Mueller was named to the All-NCC Third Team for her play as a libero.

Mueller ranked ninth in the league in digs, averaging 3.83 per outing. She recorded 92 digs in 24 sets played. Mueller was also 13th in serving, putting in 58 of 60 serve attempts for a .967 serving efficiency percentage.

Serving was a strong point for the 2017 Lions. As a team, Clear Lake ranked third in the conference in serving with .946 serving efficiency. The team was led in the category by junior Macy Mixdorf, who pout in 60 of 62 serve attempts for a .968 efficiency percentage. Teammate Julia Merfeld also ranked among the top 20 in the conference with a (72/75) .960 percentage. Merfeld was 10th in the NCC in assists with 90 in 24 sets, an average of 3.75. Mixdorf was 20th with 10 in 24 sets.

Mixdorf also ranked 19th in blocks with 11 assists in 24 sets. Junior Mikayla Vanderploeg was 15th in the conference with two solo and eight block assists in 19 sets played. Vanderploeg was 11th in the NCC in kill efficiency, 19 in 54 attempts. Sara Faber was the team leader in kills, with 45 made in 148 attempts, an average of 1.96 per set.

The Lions were 0-7 in the North Central Conference this season, finishing eighth. Overall, the team had a record of 5-26.

The Lion junior varsity was 1-6 in the conference and 15-6 overall. The freshman team was 4-3 in the NCC and 15-6 overall.