Loss hurts the Lions

The Clear Lake boys picked up a North Central Conference win over Webster City to remain tied for the league lead at 5-1, however a non-conference loss to Forest City dropped the Lions to 6-4 overall.

CL 55, Webster City 39

The Lions jumped out to a 17-7 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 55-39 game with Webster City Friday, Jan. 5.

“Coming back after a couple week layoff I was worried we could be a little rusty and we came out just the opposite at a tough conference opponent’s gym,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley.

Zach Lester displayed his skills as one of the top scorers in Class 2A and led the Lions with 25 points. The senior also finished with a team-high eight rebounds. During the game Lester also broke the school record for steals in a career. Ozzie Adams previously held the record with 186 steals.

Jared Penning also had one of his best games of the season. The Clear Lake big man was also in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds. He blocked three shots.

The Lions had a great first quarter, led by Lester’s quick start. In the second period the team continued to move the ball well and were able to double the score on the Lynx, 36-18. Penning scored 10 of his points in the second quarter.

“ In the third quarter we got a little sloppy and they were able to cut the game to a seven point game, but we got back on track in the fourth quarter and were able to execute and make some free throws,” said Ainley.

Drew Enke had a good all-around game, scoring seven points, getting four rebounds, four assists and blocking two shots. Coach Ainley noted Enke was especially good defensively, holding the Lynx’s leading scorer, Cameron Moen, who averages 16 points a game to two points.

Sam Pedelty put in five points, and Alex Snelling, Tate Storbeck and Sean Wendel each scored two.

“I was very pleased with the defensive effort and offensive in the first half. We have some guys coming back off injuries so it is a process figuring out the best lineups going forward, but I like the makeup of this team going forward,” said the coach.

The loss dropped Webster City to 3-2 in the conference.

Forest City 74, CL 54

Forest City used a stifling defense to shut down Clear Lake Saturday, 74-54.

The Indians led by four at halftime, 34-30, then broke the game open in the third quarter, out scoring the Lions 20-3.

Drew Enke connected on five three-pointers and finished with 15-points to lead the Lions.

Zach Lester put in nine points and had seven assists. Enke and Lester also topped the team in rebounds with four apiece.

Sam Pedelty and Tate Storbeck contributed nine and eight points respectively.

“Sam and Tate continue to get better and are starting to make some big shots for us,” said Coach Ainley.

Five other players figured in the scoring. Jared Penning chipped in four points, Carter Backhaus and Jaylen DeVries came off the bench to score three apiece, Hunter Gerhardt and Sean Wendel each had one basket for two points.