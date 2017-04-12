Long distance runners lead GHV boys track team

Umstead Relays

The long distance runners paced the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura boys track team when they traveled to Eagle Grove to compete in the Umstead Relays on Tuesday, April 4. The Cardinals finished seventh in the eight-team Class A team standings with 37 points. Algona won the meet with 129 points, followed by Humboldt with 120 points.

Reese Smith won the 3200 meter race with a time of 10:04.02.

Logan Dalbeck and Ray Cataldo finished the 1600 meter run with a one-two punch. Dalbeck won the race with a time of 4:50.97. Cataldo was right behind with a 4:52.43 second place finish.

Thee 4x800 meter relay team of Cataldo, Dalton Kelley, Derek Brown and Dalbeck placed fourth with a time of 9:08.75.

Keegan Sassaman placed fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5’6”.

“The boys are putting in great effort at practices,” said Coach Kelsey Steffens. “Our goal is to compete at every meet and improve our times and marks.”

Cowboy Relays

The Cardinals were short on participants at the Cowboy Relays held on Friday, April 7.

“The boys adapted well and were willing to fill new roles,” said Coach Kelsey Steffens.

GHV finished at the bottom of the six-team field, with 24 points. Iowa Falls-Alden won the meet with 178 points. Despite the low team score, four personal best records were set for the night.

Logan Dalbeck won the 1600 meter run with a time of 4:54.59. Andy Schreur placed sixth with a time of 5:28.72, which was a personal best for him.

Ray Cataldo won the 3200 meter run with a personal best time of 10:32.65.

Another personal best time was recorded by Nathan Larson, who placed sixth in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.70.

The Cardinals had two relay teams that picked up sixth place finishes. The 4x400 meter relay team of Larson, Cataldo, Luke Brown and Derek Brown ran the race in 4:05.53. The sprint medley team of Luke Brown, Derek Brown, Larson and Dalbeck finished in 1:50.78