Lions finishing in middle of the pack at area meets

The Clear Lake boys track team competed in Story City and Hampton last week, where they finished in the middle of the team standings.

Norsemen Relays

The Lions ran very well on a windy night in Story City and placed 10th in a field of 16 at the Norsemen Relays.

Highlights of the night included a win by Clear Lake’s distance medley relay team. Speed Toyne, Luke Eggers, Justin Wright and Zach Lester crossed the finish line first in 3:55.72.

Wright also earned second place in the 800 in a time of 2:07.80 and Lester was runner-up in the 400 hurdles in a time of 58.61. Lester was also second in the high jump, clearing 6’ in the finals.

Clear Lake’s shuttle hurdle team placed third with their best time of the year. Drew Enke, PJ Feuerbach, Mitchell Raber and Lester ran the race in 1:05.62. Enke was also impressive running the 110 meter high hurdles for the first time and getting third place in 17.19.

The sprint medley with Austin Larson, Zane Anderson, Jaylen DeVries and Austin Young was second in 1:53.82.

Additional placewinners

•100: Nick Danielson, 6th, 11.16

•200: Danielson, 7th, 24.37

•4x100: Austin Warnke, Toyne, Eggers, Danielson, 3rd, 47.66

•4x100.25 Weightman’s Class: Max McKenna, Austin Larson, Cameron Levenhagen, Jared Penning, 6th, 57.42

•4x200: Sean Wendel, Eggers, Zane Anderson, Warnke, 6th, 1:41.10

•4x400: Wright, Z. Anderson, Enke, Toyne, 5th, 3:53.71

•4x800: Young, Jordan Bergman, Carson Odor, Waylon Kirschbaum, 8th, 10:45.76

•Shot put: Jared Penning, 8th, 41’ 4.5”

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 7th, 122’ 11”

Bulldog Relays

The Lions finished fifth in the pack of 10-teams competing at the Bulldog Relays Friday, April 27, in Hampton.

Clear Lake did not finish first in any event, but senior Zach Lester was runner-up in the 400 hurdles in 59.01 and was a member of the second place 4x800 team along with Karter Anderson, Drew Enke and Justin Wright. The group ran a 9:05.12. The 400 meter dash was also a strong event for the Lions. Wright placed third in 55.25 and Austin Warnke was sixth in 56.29.

Additional placewinners

•100: Danielson, 5th, 11.80

•110 hurdles: Enke, 6th, 17.01

•4x100: Warnke, Speed Toyne, Luke Eggers, Danielson, 7th, 47.55

•4x200: Austin Larson, Zane Anderson, Steven Faltas, Sean Wendel, 6th, 1:44.79

•4x400: Wright, Enke, Anderson, Toyne, 4th, 3:50.29

•Sprint Medley: Warnke, Danielson, Eggers, Toyne, 6th, 1:43.37

•Distance Medley: Toyne, Eggers, Lester, Karter Anderson, 3rd, 3:55.47

•Shuttle Hurdle: Mitchell Raber, Jaylen DeVries, PJ Feuerbach, Austin Young, 7th, 1:12.40

•High jump: Zane Anderson, 6th, 5’4”

•Shot Put: Jared Penning, 4th, 42’10”

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 5th, 121’

Junior Varsity

•100: Jaylen DeVries, 4th, 13.0

•800: Nick Currier, 4th, 2:38.22

•4x100: Connor O’Tool, Steven Faltas, Ty Fisher, Jaylen DeVries, 3rd, 51.85

•4x200: O’Tool, Fisher, Jordan Bergman, Carson Odor, 3rd, 1:49.64