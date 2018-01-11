Lions wrestlers capture own title

(Above) Clear Lake’s Braxton Doebel moved his record to 22-7 as he captured the 145-pound title at the Clear Lake Invitational. -Reporter photos by Chris Barraby

Clear Lake wrestlers didn’t let the holiday break set back the steady improvement they have shown all season.

Triangular

The Lions kicked off the second half of their season by hosting a triangular with Humboldt and Roland-Story Thursday, Jan. 4.

The Humboldt match was a nailbiter, as the Lions needed Sam Jones to record a fall at 106 to tie up the score. Jones obliged in 4:34 and the Lions earned a 31-30 conference win based on criteria.

The Lions earned their points with pins by Eric Faught (126) and Ben Finn (160). Jackson Hamlin shut out his opponent at 138; Rhys Glidden posted an 11-5 decision at 152; Chance Poley win by a 9-2 score at 170; and Kade Hambly was a 2-1 winner at 195.

Next, the Lions rolled through Roland Story, 64-9. The visitor gave up 30 points on five forfeited matches.

Nelson recorded his second fall of the night at 106. Bryan Hillyer (132), Braxton Doebel (145), Ben Finn (160), Chance Poley (170) and Kade Hambly (195) also won by fall.

Rhys Glidden posted a major decision, 15-5, at 152.

Clear Lake Invite

“We wrestled to a higher consistent level,” said Coach Mike Lester after the Lions captured the title at their own invitational Saturday. “It was a great way to finish of the first week into the second part of the season.”

Clear Lake had five champions and amassed 210.5 points to finish on top in the eight-team field. Emmetsburg was runner-up with 190 points, followed by Algona with 180.5. The remainder of the field included: North Butler (132), Charles City (116.5), Forest City (86), Saint Ansgar (63) and West Fork (50).

“Eric Faught pinned his way through and has his eyes and goals set on a state title,” said Coach Lester. Faught, who is top rated in Class 2A at 126-pounds with a 29-0 record, remains unbeaten this season.

The coach also noted Sam Nelson has continued his success and won the 106-pound title in commanding fashion. Nelson also pinned his way through his three matches to move to 26-4 on the season.

At 145-pounds, Braxton Doebel sandwiched a 6-4 decision between pins on his way to the 145-pound title. The victories put his season record at 22-7.

Ben Finn (22-8) used pins in the first and second rounds to advance to the title match at 160-pounds. He was a 3-1 winner in the final.

“Ben had a great finals match where he wrestled very smart— not forcing some of his big moves as his opponent defended him off,” said Coach Lester. “It was a very smart match for him.”

Kade Hambly had a first round bye at 195-pounds, then went on to put his opponents on their backs to finish on top at 195-pounds. His record improved to 22-6.

“Kade won in great fashion,