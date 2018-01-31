Lions top Mason City; ready for Sectionals

(Above) The 170-pound match was an exciting one, as Clear Lake’s Chance Poley stuck Mason City’s KJ Barkema in :47.

Clear Lake wrestlers wrapped up their final week of the regular season competing with a county rival and traveling to Lake Mills for a triangular.

“We had a great week to finish off our regular season,” said Coach Mike Lester. “These kids are performing at peak levels rolling through this week into Sectionals week. We look to make a lot of noise at Sectionals as we are peak performing. We have found our style and motivation as a team, which gets me very excited for our Sectional tournament.”

The Lions will host the Sectional Saturday, starting at noon.

CL 45, MC 32

Tuesday, Jan. 23, the Lions beat Mason City at their last home dual. The win was the perfect ending to a night in which seniors and parents were recognized. The gym was filled with excited fans and supporters for the Coaches vs. Cancer meet.

The highlight match of the night came at 126 pounds, where top rated (2A) and undefeated Eric Faught had a great match against Mason City’s eighth rated (3A) Colby Shriever. Faught came away with a 4-3 victory.

The Mohawks held the lead early, winning the 220, 285, 113 and 120 matched. A forfeit at 106 provided Clear Lake’s only points through five weights and Mason City led, 22-6.

Faught’s win at 126 was followed by forfeits to Clear Lake at 132 and 138, closing the score to one point, 22-21.

Braxton Doebel pinned Marcos Servantez at 145 to give the Lions the lead, but at 152 Rhys Glidden was pinned, making the score 28-21.

Falls recorded by Ben Finn at 160 and Chance Poley at 170 put the Lions on top, 39-28, with two matches to go.

Clear Lake’s Dalton Mennenga was outmatched at 182, but the senior fought hard to stay off his back to help the team keep the lead and secure a win.

Kade Hambly sealed the deal with a pin at 195, giving the Lions Cerro Gordo County bragging rights, 45-32.

Triangular

The Lions were at Lake Mills Thursday for a meet with the Bulldogs and Newman Catholic.

Clear Lake rolled past Newman in commanding fashion, again pinning their way to dominance, 67-9. Sam Nelson (106), Isaiah Smith (126), Eric Faught (132), Jackson Hamlin (138), Braxton Doebel (145), Ben Finn (160) and Jake Keith (285) all won by fall.

Rhys Glidden had a major decision at 152 and Dalton Mennenga won at 182, 8-7.

The dual with Lake Mills was much closer.

Coach Lester noted the Lions improved greatly from a dual they had early in the year against Lake Mills. At that time the Bulldogs put up 50 points. “We ending up losing 31-40, but we were in position to possibly win the dual, which was a