Lions top GHV in girls soccer

(Above) Clear Lake’s Krystle Lu (4) tries to catch up with GHV’s Emily Howke while GHV goalie Morgan Westendorf lends a hand. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Clear Lake set the tone early and marched on to a 3-1 victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Tuesday, May 9.

The Lions’ Jessica Faber scored within the first five-minutes on a quick shot off her left foot, getting the Lions off to the fast start Coach Steve Faber was hoping for. Julia Merfeld added a second goal five-minutes later on a nice arching shot from outside the goalie box.

Allison Johnson, with an assist from Morgan Westendorf brought the Cardinals to with 2-1, but Sara Faber answered with a goal near the end of the first half to make the score 3-1.

In addition to her goal, Merfeld also had an assist in the win.

The Lions kept the pressure on the Cardinals throughout the match. Merfeld took four shots on goal, while Mallory Leisure made three, and Sara Faber, Lizzie Lakose, Taylor Krull and Jessica Faber all had two apiece.

Lion goalie Ana Starbeck made 11 saves in the game.

“We played well in the first half and in the second we kind of bunkered down to hold on,” said Coach Faber.

“I thought we played a solid 70-minutes of soccer, unfortunately Clear Lake only needed 10 minutes early to score two goals,” said GHV Coach Josh Banse. “We moved the ball well and had chances, we just couldn’t get the shots to go in and Clear Lake could.”

IF-A 2, CL 1

The Lions scored early again in their next match on Thursday, May 11. But this time their opponent pulled out a win in sudden death. Iowa Falls-Alden tied the score at 1-1 with 1:58 remaining in regulation on a penalty kick. The Cadets won in sudden death, 4-3.

Jessica Faber scored early in the match for the Lions off a penalty kick well outside the goal box.

“The momentum shifted quickly back to Iowa Falls and stayed with them for the majority of the match,” said Coach Steve Faber. “We spent most of the match trying to hold off a larger, physical and faster Iowa Falls team.”

Julia Merfeld and Sara Faber each took two shots on goal, but could not convert.

Lion goalie Ana Starbeck played well with 13 saves, most made on shots coming into the net strong.

“ As a group we were not prepared for the physical style that Iowa Falls plays. We are a young team; We’ll take what we can from this experience and hopefully learn from it,” said Coach Faber.

Mason City 6, CL 0

A busy week had taken its toll on the Lions by Friday. Mason City took advantage of a sluggish Lion team and shut them out, 6-0.

“After the match the night before that went into double over time, and the warm weather, I knew we’d be dragging,” said Coach Steve Faber. “I was proud of how some of our kids kept fighting. We talk about conditioning and how important it is, especially when you have the numbers we do. This match hopefully drove that point home.”

Sara Faber too three shots on goal, Julia Merfeld two and Mallory Leisure one.

Ana Starbeck made six saves in goal for the Lions.