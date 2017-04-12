Lions top Cardinals in overtime

The Clear Lake girls started the season with an exciting win Thursday, April 6. The Lions topped visiting Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4-3 in overtime. Mallory Leisure scored the winning goal for the Lions about five-minutes into the overtime period.

It was a close match throughout, with Clear Lake getting on the board first at the seven minute mark when Sara Faber found the back of the goal. GHV tied the score at 1-1 on a penalty kick at 30-minutes, sending the teams to halftime tied at 1-1.

Faber got her second goal about six-minutes into the second half and Julia Merfeld added another shortly after to lift the Lions, 3-1. GHV scored twice in the closing minutes of the match to force overtime.

“It’s nice to start the season with a win,” said Coach Steve Faber. “The girls passed the ball well, which provided opportunity for good looks on goal.”

Leisure and Sara Faber each had an assist in the win. Leisure took four shots on goal, while Sara Faber attempted three. Merfeld, Jessica Faber and Taylor Hill all took one shot on goal.

GHV Coach Josh Banse said he was impressed by the Lions’ offense and Sara Faber especially.

“Clear Lake always is a big game for us— you might say it is a rivalry game. They have a couple of freshmen that are very talented and they showed that during this game. Sara Faber is one of the best freshmen I have seen in the area ever.”

The Lion defense also earned praise from their coach.

“Defensively, Rissa Barragy, Jessica Faber, Lexi Holtz, Taylor Hill and Bianca Dodd seemed to control the middle, keeping the majority of the game on their side of the field and Ana did a nice job in the net,” he said.

Goal keeper Ana Starbeck had three saves.

The Cardinal team was playing without three members of its team, due to a GHV track meet. “When those girls are able to play next week and we can put a full team together it will be fun to see what we can do as a team,” said GHV Coach Josh Banse.

The Cards got strong play out of Hannah Lau, who was a leader on the field , not only scoring all of the Cardinal goals, but communicating to her teammates. Lau received an assist on one of her four shots on goal from Jacki Van Oort. Emily Howke also took a shot on a goal, but it was turned away.

