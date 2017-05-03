Lions top Cardinals in double overtime

(Above) GHV goalie Chase Theobald moves to deflect a shot on goal by Clear Lake’s Aaron Canchola. Also pictured for GHV is Brandon Feuring. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys soccer team demonstrated poise under pressure, as they earned a victory over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Friday in a shoot-out. It was the third shoot-out of the season for the Lions and the fourth overtime match this season.

The match was a battle from the start, as missed shots and what Coach Matt Anderson called “crazy good saves” by Lion team captain and goal keeper Kyle Willms kept the score at 0-0.

The back line (Cody Matz, Nate DiCamillo, Shane Fuhrman, Joel Groeneweg, Rhys Glidden, and Sean Wendel) recorded three saves in addition to the 11 saves recorded by Willms.

“We had several opportunities to win this contest in regulation, but could not seem to get the ball on target or past the GHV keeper. Thankfully GHV was equally unsuccessful in getting the ball past Willms so after 100 minutes of scoreless soccer (in two overtimes) this contest was decided in a shoot out,” explained Anderson.

Willms had all the right moves in the match, as he blocked GHV’S first shooter with a one handed slap of the ball while diving to his right.

Dylan Schuchard shot first for the Lions. Schuchard found the net with a well placed grounder. The second GHV shooter placed the ball high and over the goal post.

Aaron Canchola shot second for the Lions and also made a well placed ball into the back of the net, giving the Lions took a 2-0 advantage in the third round.

The next GHV shooter placed the ball over the goal post, as well.

Sam Badger shot third for the Lions. The shot went just wide of the goal post.

Willms concluded the evening when he stopped the fourth shooter’s shot for GHV.

“We’ve played more overtime matches and had more shoot-outs than any previous Clear Lake season. It was really good to come out on the positive side of a shoot out. The transitions and counter attacks in this contest came often from both sides of the ball. It took an entire team effort to get this match into the win column, but Willms’ saves and two stops during the shoot out were remarkable,” said Coach Anderson.

“The effort was tremendous and we really had lots of opportunities to win the match and just couldn’t get it in the net,” said GHV Coach Eric Williams. “I couldn’t have asked for more from each player. Most of them played 90-plus minutes and gave everything they had.”

Clear Lake improved to 3-6 on the season, while the Cardinals fell to 3-4.

Humboldt 3, CL 1

On Monday, April 24, the Lions traveled to Humboldt. The Wildcats were ready to play at the whistle and recorded the first and second goals of the contest. They took a 2-0 advantage into the halftime.

“Our play was much more consistent and aggressive in the second half, which allowed for several scoring opportunities through out the second half,” explained Coach Matt Anderson.

Dylan Schuchard recorded the only Lion goal in the second half and in the match. The Lions ended up conceding an additional goal to Humboldt before the contest was concluded, losing 3-1.

Kyle Willms recorded seven saves and Joel Groeneweg recorded one as a center back.

“Our effort, speed of play, team work, passing, and ball control were below average in the first half. I was pleased with the boys effort in attempting to mount a comeback in the second half,” said Anderson.