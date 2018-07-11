Lions top C-G-D; fall to Algona in post play

(Above) Clear Lake’s Rachelle Barillas makes a play from third base during the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows game played on Tuesday, July 3. The Lions won the contest, 10-6, to advance in District play. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

“Come tournament time, anything can happen,” says Clear Lake Coach Austin Peterson.

The Lions experienced both the ups and downs of post-season play last week, as they won an exciting opening round game against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, but then lost a heart-breaker to Algona to close their season.

The Lions continued to build the program this year and finished with an 11-16 overall record.

CL 10, C-G-D 6

The Lions survived a first round Regional Tournament challenge from Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Tuesday, July 3, on their home diamond. A seven-run fourth inning pushed the Lions past the Cowgirls, 10-6.

The game was a wild one from the start, with both pitchers experiencing control problems in spurts.

The Lions got on the board first, plating two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Cowgirls took advantage of early jitters by freshman pitcher Chelsey Holck and took the lead in the top of the second with three runs.

The score was knotted at 3-3 by the end of the third, but C-G-D put the pressure on with two more runs in the fourth for a 5-3 lead.

Rachel Thornton came out of the bullpen to relieve Holck in the fourth and picked up the win, allowing three runs on four hits. Holck worked three innings, giving up three runs on three hits. She walked six and struck out three.

The Lions blew the game open in the fourth with seven runs to advance.

The Lions pounded out 12 hits, led by senior Chloe Mueller with three, including a triple. Her hits also brought in three runs. Julia Merfeld, Rachel Barillas and Holck each had two hits. Sara Faber had one hit, a double, good for an RBI.

“Against Clarion we survived. I don’t think we played our best game, but we found a way to win and that is all that matters,” said Coach Peterson.

Algona 15, CL 11

Algona jumped out to an 8-0 lead and then held on against a