Lions still looking to break out with wins

Crestwood escapes, 2-3

The Clear Lake volleyball team is still looking for a break-through win, but in the meantime the Lions are playing some exciting matches. Thursday the Lions (2-10) went five games with Crestwood before falling 3-2.

“Once again we played awesome, but still came out on the short end of the stick,” said Clear Lake Coach Richie Ellis. “The girls played their tails off again, dropping the match in five sets. We are so close. I feel all its going to take is to get that first BIG win and they will start coming easier.”

The Lions got off to a good start against the visiting Cadets and won the first game by a score of 25-15.

Crestwood bounced back with a 25-19 victory in game two, but the Lions answered the call and took a 2-1 lead by taking game three, 25-18.

Victory was almost within reach in the fourth game, however the Cadets edged out the Lions, 15-23, setting up a deciding fifth game. The Cadets won the rubber game of the match, 15-12.

Delaney Eden had a standout performance, putting down 16 kills in the match. Sara Faber and Maranda Harrison were also in double figures with 11 and 10 respectively. Mikayla VanderPloeg and Macy Mixdorf had seven and six.

Julia Merfeld set things in motion for the Lions with 45 assists.

Defensively, Mixdorf and Kaylee Nosbisch recorded 11 digs apiece. Harrison dug out eight shots and Merfeld made seven digs.

Forest City Tournament

The Lions dropped all five matches at the Forest City Tournament Saturday. Clear Lake fell by 2-1 scores to St. Ansgar, Algona and Roland-Story. Lake Mills and Central Springs swept the Lions, 2-0. Statistics from the matches were not available at press time.