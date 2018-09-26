Lions shut-out Bulldogs in Homecoming victory

(Above) Clear Lake’s Alex Snelling (8) and Ryan Thomas (75) clear a wide path for running back Jaden O’Brien-Green (3). O’Brien-Green ran the ball 11 times for 96-yards to lead the team. The Lions won their Homecoming game, 46-0. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions opened Class 2A District 3 play with a solid 46-0 win over Hampton-Dumont (2-3). The Homecoming victory lifted the Lions (4-1) one spot in this week’s Radio Iowa poll, to number six.

It was clear from the very beginning that the Lions were in control, as the offense scored on its first two possessions and the defense forced the Bulldogs into three-and-outs repeatedly. Head Coach Jared DeVries said he saw a well-played game with fewer penalties and mental errors, and overall great effort in all three aspects of the game.

The first quarter ended with Clear Lake on top, 13-0, thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Jaylen DeVries to Tate Storbeck and a 33-yard TD reception by Nick Danielson. After just 12-minutes the Lions had out-gained the visitors 140 to 10 on offense.

The second quarter opened with a demonstration of Clear Lake’s running game, courtesy of Jaden O’Brien-Green. On second and five from the 35, O’Brien-Green got a series of good blocks and tightroped down the sideline for a score. A two-point try was unsuccessful, making the score 19-0. After another defensive stop by the Lions, the offense moved the ball from their own 24 to the end zone in just seven plays. The drive was highlighted by a completions to Drew Enke, Storbeck and Danielson, as well as a 24-yard run by the quarterback. DeVries found Storbeck for a four-yard touchdown pass. This time a two-point run by Alex Snelling was good and the Lions were cruising, 27-0, midway through the second.

The Bulldogs were faced with their sixth punt in as many possessions when a near blocked punt by Austin Larson resulted in a roughing the kicker call to give the Bulldogs some life with four-minutes left in the half. But Enke quickly took the wind out of the Bulldogs with an interception at midfield. In five plays the Lion offense turned the pick into points on another touchdown toss to Danielson. The junior raced 40-yards to put his team ahead 33-0 at the half.

“One of the things that impressed me most was the play of the defense,” said Coach Jared DeVries. “We swarmed to the ball.”

The Bulldogs were unable to come up with any solutions during the halftime break and Clear Lake’s dominance continued in the second half.

Tyres Green-Harrington kept the Lion faithful on the edge of their seats throughout the game with exhilarating kick returns. He started the second half with a 46-yard runback, setting up the Lion offense on the Bulldog 36. Five plays later O’Brien-Green took the ball in from the four to extend the lead to 39-0. Extra points continued to be tough to come by, as a bad snap resulted in another failed PAT.

DeVries pushed his run game over the 70-yard mark with a 50-yard gain late in the third quarter. With good blocks from his receivers, the junior high-stepped