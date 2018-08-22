Lions setting their sights high for the 2018 season

(Above) 2018 Clear Lake Varsity Football Team - Members of the 2018 Clear Lake varsity football team include front row (L-R): Mia DeVries, Lily Deets, Ashley Furst, Jordan Gough, Val Campos, Emily LeFevre, Ashley Archer, Erin Carew, Madeline McKenna, Gabi Gonzalez. Row 2 (L-R): Grace Coleman, AJ Stevenson, PJ Feuerbach, Jackson Loge, Bryce McClurg, Sam Nelson, Connor O’Tool, Alec Eggers, Jacob Kerr, Thomas Gansen, Ashlin Cooper, Rachel Thornton. Row 3 (L-R): Troy Tysdahl, Shawn Puttman, AJ Feuerbach, Robert Stough, Brady Myers, Eric Perry, Jeremey Ainley, Brian McIntire, Tim Heidenwirth, Billy Krefft, Jared DeVries. Row 4: Ty Fisher, Tyres Green, Austin Larson, Nick Danielson, Mac Adams, Jorge Rivera, Landon Lovstad, Chase Stuver, Jaden O’Brien-Green, Hunter Nielsen. Row 5: Hunter Rappley, Tyson Cooley, Jacob Monson, Braxton Doebel, Alex Snelling, Josiah Theis, Cameron Levenhagen, Nathan Lollar, Thorson Olinger, Alec Woods, Ryan Thomas. Row 6: Brody Kuhlemeier, Kody Kearns, Drew Enke, Carson Krefft, Jaylen DeVries, Jack Barragy, Jake Keith, Tate Sstorbeck, Kade Hambly, Jared Penning. Not Pictured: Jagger Schmitt, Ashton Eckenrod, Dylan Kruckenberg

The Clear Lake Lions have their sights set on a pair of titles: first, a District title; next, a State title.

The Lions are coming off a 2017 season which saw them finish as District runner-up based on head-to-head play. They were ousted in the first round of the post-season by Waukon, which went on to win the Class 2A State Championship.

Coach Jared DeVries, who is beginning his fourth season as the head Lion, returns four all-district players to anchor his squad of 53 players this season.

Senior All-District lineman Jared Penning is back, along with senior Drew Enke and junior Nick Danielson, both playing defensive back and wide receiver. All-District Quarterback Jaylen DeVries, a junior, also returns.

Additional returning players include: seniors, Landon Lovstad, wide receiver/linebacker; Tate Storbeck, tight end/linebacker; Alex Snelling, running back,/linebacker; Braxton Doebel, wide receiver/defensive back; Jake Keith, lineman; Thorson Olinger, lineman; Kade Hambly, lineman; Chase Stuver, offensive line/linebacker; AJ Stevenson, lineman; and Mac Adams, lineman.

Returning juniors are: Jack Barragy, wide receiver/defensive back; Brody Kuhlmeier, tight end/safety; Hunter Nielsen, kicker; Connor O’Tool, offensive line/linebacker; Ashton Eckenrod, lineman; Austin Larson, lineman; Ryan Thomas, lineman; Cameron Levenhagen, lineman; Josiah Theis, wide receiver/linebacker; Bryce McClurg, wide receiver/defensive back; Jackson Loge, wide receiver/defensive back; Kody Kearns, wide receiver/defensive back; and Alec Woods, kicker.

Coach DeVries said in addition to those returning, the Lion line-up will also feature some new faces to watch. Jaden O’Brien Green and Tyres Green each played in Mason City before moving joining the Clear Lake team. Jaden is listed as a running back/defensive back for the Lions, while Tyres is a wide receiver/defensive back.

“Team speed and our offensive line, along with some returning starters are the strengths of the 2018 team,” according to DeVries.

The coach said he expects Clear Lake and New Hampton to be the top teams in Class 2A District 3 this season.

“Both teams have solid returning players with difference makers,” he noted.

District 3 also includes Crestwood, Forest City, Hampton-Dumont and Iowa Falls-Alden.

Team members attended camps at Simpson College and Mason City, as well as one of their own to prepare for the first game of the season, slated for Aug. 24 against Class 1A rival Osage. That game will be followed by three more out-of-district games (Waverly-Shell Rock, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Mason City). The District 3 season will begin with Hampton-Dumont on Sept. 21.

The Clear Lake coaching staff includes varsity assistants Eric Perry, Troy Tysdahl, Shawn Puttman, Robert Stough, AJ Feuerbach and Brian McIntire.

Junior varsity coaches are: AJ Feuerbach, Shawn Puttmann, Brian McIntire and Robert Strough

Volunteer coaches include: Bob Storbeck, Jake Schmitt, Billy Krefft, Tim Heidenwirth, Jeremy Ainley and Brady Myers.