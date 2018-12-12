Lions roll with two more lopsided wins

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jaylen DeVries had a stellar game for the Lions against IF-A with nine points and 18 rebounds. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Two more lopsided victories lifted the Clear Lake boys’ record to 4-0 last week. They sit atop the North Central Conference standings at 2-0.

CL 87, Charles City 60

Freshman Carson Toebe and seniors Tate Storbeck and Drew Enke teamed up for 63-points and helped the Lions to an 87-60 win over Charles City Monday, Dec. 3. Toebe poured in 22 points, while Storbeck and Enke had 21 and 20.

Despite the dominance of a few, 11 members of the Lions team figured in the scoring.

Jared Penning put in six points, Jaylen DeVries and Ryan Thomas four, Andrew Formanek three, and Alex Snelling, Jack Barragy, Kody Kearns two points apiece. Carter Backhaus added one.

Coach Jeremey Ainley said the Lions knew Charles City would be a tough test. The Comets had been garnering a lot of preseason rankings from various sites.

The Lions came ready to play at made their first nine shots of the game, with all five starters making at least one shot. The team shot 14/17 in the first quarter and were able to take a 34-11 after one.

“In the second quarter we were able to continue to shoot it well and get great looks at the basket,” said the coach.

The Lions went into half time with a 48-21 lead.

“In the second half we were a little sloppy with the ball and were able to just maintain to cruise to a 87-60 win,” said Ainley. “We had a ton of balance on offense which hopefully we are seeing is a trend.”

In addition to their scoring, Toebe and Enke were also strong on the boards. Toebe had seven rebounds and Enke grabbed 11.

“Overall, I was really pleased with our effort as a whole,” said Ainley. “We held them to 30 percent shooting and shot it 50 percent ourselves. We also outscored them in the paint with 44 points to 20. I thought defensively we did a great job making their top guys work for everything. I was happy with the offensive effort in that we made some shots, but we got great looks out of the flow of our offense. It was a great road win for us early this season and something we can still build on.”

CL 71, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

An experienced Clear Lake team took care of upstart Iowa Falls-Alden (1-2, 0-1) Friday night, 71-35.

“We knew they were young but a scrappy team that was considered a favorite to battle for a conference title,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley.

The game started at a little slower pace than the Lions were liking, so the coach said he tried to speed it up a little and was successful in the first half.

After a 15-8 first quarter the Lions were able to get the offense going in the second and able to score 37 at half, compared to 27 for the Cadets.

“Unfortunately we lost sight a little defensively and they were able to go on a 9-0 run to cut it to 37-27 at half. After half time I challenged the team to focus on getting stops on defense and our offense would take care of itself,” said Ainley.

The team accepted the challenge and outscored Iowa Falls 22-4 in the third quarter and 12-4 in the fourth for a 71-35