Lions roll; ranked fifth

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake boys basketball team finished the first stretch of its season with a perfect 8-0 record. The Lions downed Mason City and Algona last week. The Lions are currently ranked fifth in an Associated Press poll in Class 3A.

CL 63, Mason City 58

Cerro Gordo County bragging rights went to Clear Lake Monday night after they knocked off Mason City, 63-58.

“This was a great playoff type atmosphere, with the girls game being so entertaining and being a cross town game,” said Coach Jeremey Ainsley.

The Lions played with energy and got off to a great start defensively, building a 17-4 lead and holding the visitor to only one field goal in the first quarter. In the second quarter the Lions kept draining shots and were able to build the lead to 35-17.

“In the second half, especially the fourth quarter, we lost our focus a little bit, especially defensively, and were able to let them make the game a lot closer than it probably should have been,” said Coach Ainley.

The Mohawks outscored the Lions 25-14 in the fourth quarter to close the gap.

Drew Enke played a good all-around game with 14 points and eight rebounds. Carson Toebe and Tate Storbeck made some big shots and scored 13 and 12 respectively.

Jaylen DeVries controlled the glass for the Lions, collecting 11 rebounds and scoring six points. Andrew Formanek came off the bench to score eight points. Carter Backhaus and Jared Penning put in two points apiece.

“Overall it was a nice win over a 4A opponent,” added Coach Ainley. “We held them to under 40 percent shooting and in the first half let our defense build a big lead.”

CL 74, Algona 60

The Lions picked up an important North Central Conference victory Tuesday, Dec. 18 on the road at Algona.

“This was a big conference game going against the pre-season conference favorite on the road on a back to back,” said Coach Ainley after the win.

He called his team “a little lethargic on defense” at the start, allowing the Bulldogs to get some easy looks at the basket. Algona shot the ball at over 50 percent, causing the Lions to trail for the first time this year after a quarter, 18-16.

“In the second quarter we got back to guarding a little better and credit to Jack Barragy and Andrew Formanek for giving us a little bit of a spark on defense to get us going,” said Ainley. Barragy had a couple big steals and Formanek provide solid interior defense and rebounding.

The Lions took a half time lead of 32-28 and continued their momentum into the third quarter, building an 11 point.

The team executed the offense and sunk free throws on their way to the decisive win.

“Again, we had a great team effort,” said Coach Ainley.

Drew Enke had a great all-around game, offensively and defensively, with 21 points, five rebounds and six assists. Tate Storbeck made some big shots at the start of the third quarter and finished with 16 points.

“Carson Toebe played maybe his best all-around game of his young career with 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and more importantly – one turnover,” said Coach Ainley.

Andrew Formanek provided power the paint with eight points and six rebounds. The team also had good contributions from Jack Barragy, Jaylen DeVries and Jared Penning, with four points apiece, and Ryan Thomas with two.

“Overall, it was a great road win to close off the first portion of the season. We have had eight tests so far, and passed all eight,” said Ainley. “We have a lot of room to still grow with a lot of potential. We will take a couple days off for the holiday and get right back to work for hopefully an exciting stretch run.”