Lion’s roar with a perfect score

For the first time in recent memory, the Clear Lake boys cross country team finished with a perfect score of 15.

The Lions captured the title at the Belmond Cross Country Invitational held Tuesday, Sept. 5. West Fork placed second with 75 points and Forest City was third with 81 points.

“This victory was a team effort, with all seven Clear Lake runners finishing in the top 12,” said Clear Lake Coach Nick DiMarco, who called the race the most complete team race he has ever seen from his squad in his six years of coaching.

The Lions were led by Sam Pedelty, who was first overall in a time of 15:30. Eric Faught placed third in a time of 16:17.

“The way Sam and Eric work together in meets and in practice is an excellent example for our younger runners,” said the coach. “Sam led the race from start to finish, which was quite an accomplishment since he battled a 20 mph wind the entire race.”

Freshman phenom Justin Wright finished fourth overall in a time of 16:42. Wright, along with Ike Branstad, and Dylan Schuchard executed a near perfect team race by taking turns drafting off of one another. Branstad finished fifth in a time of 16:45 and Schuchard was sixth in 17:00.

Rounding out the Lions’ varsity competitors were Jacob Petersen and Lewis Callaway. Coach DiMarco noted the two runners also worked very well together to help each other finish with excellent times and places. Peterson was 10th in a time of 17:15 and Callaway was 12th in 17:20.

Thursday, Sept. 14, Clear Lake will host their one and only home meet of the season at Baptist Camp with a 4:15 start. The runners would appreciate a strong local community support.

Junior varsity boys

The junior varsity boys, running the last race of the evening, used the momentum of the varsity victory to also secure a first place finish. Clear Lake’s nearly perfect 18 point total was 20 points better than runner-up Forest City.

Karter Anderson finished first for the second race in a row, running a very impressive 17:08.

“Karter is learning how to combine his mental toughness with excellent running form to achieve early season success,” said