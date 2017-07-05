Lions ready to make some noise in post-season

(Above) Clear Lake’s Nathan Tofte pitched one and two-thirds innings against Forest City. The powerful Forest City squad defeated the Lions, 14-8. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions suffered two losses to rated teams last week, but Coach Seth Thompson said his team is playing well enough to make some noise in the soon approaching post-season.

Webster City 2, CL 1

The Lions gave North Central Conference leader Webster City all they could handle on Monday, June 26. The game ended with the Lynx on top, 2-1, after a runner tagged and scored from third on a questionable call in the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Lynx opened the inning with a lead-off double. A pinch runner then advanced to third on a wild pitch. The Lions intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases with no outs. The strategy worked, as the Lions got a force out at the plate on a ground ball.

The game ended when floater to shallow right field sent the winning run home. The bloop fly ball was fielded by the Lions’ Nathan Tofte, who immediately fired the ball to home plate. Webster City’s Riley Mishler tagged at third, then slid into home, avoiding the tag from catcher, Zach Lester. Clear Lake Coach Seth Thompson protested the call, saying he felt Mishler left the bag early, but his plea fell on deaf ears as the Lynx celebrated an important conference win.

With the win, the Lynx were able to extend their lead in the league to two games over the Lions. (Later in the week Iowa Falls-Alden topped Webster City to tighten the race for the NCC crown).

“Those that were there know that the game ended on a very unfortunate call by the umpires, but that is just how things go sometimes, and the unfortunate thing for our kids is that it had to happen in this spot with their conference lead on the line,” said Lions Coach Seth Thompson. “The kids played their hearts out though and battled an extremely good pitcher from Webster City all night, and that is all you can ask for as a coach.”

Lead-off hitter Erik McHenry went two-for-four in the game and provided the Lions’ only run. The unearned run was put on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning. From there, pitcher Max Hackbarth kept the Lion hitters off balance, although they made him work for outs.

Ben Finn, Jackson Hamlin, Mitchell Faber and AJ Stevenson had Clear Lake’s only other hits.

Coach Thompson said he felt Hamlin pitched his best game of the year, and he was pleased with the Lion defense, which made nice plays to keep the Lynx off the base paths.

Hamlin surrendered just five hits in the game. He struck out three and walked two.

“I couldn’t have been prouder of how hard these kids battled a very good Webster City team tonight, especially with three seniors out of the lineup with injuries,” added Thompson.

Forest City 14, CL 8

A red hot Forest City team came to Clear Lake (13-14) Thursday, June 29, and pounded out 22 hits on their way to a 14-8 victory.

“We didn’t have quite the energy or fire we needed to face a team that has been playing very well lately, and as a result we just could not keep them from scoring throughout the game,” said Coach Seth Thompson. “Our offense, I thought, was good and our defense was good enough to win. Unfortunately, we just found ourselves behind in the count to every hitter it seemed, and it is tough to get good hitters out when you are doing that. This is a team that is in our post-season district, so I know our kids are hoping to get another shot at them this season here in a few weeks.”

The Lions got behind early, as the Indians put four runs on the board in the first and two in